Avon Lake City School students will return to school for a “soft opening” Aug. 31. On that day, for grades 1-12, students with last names beginning with the letters A-L will report for class or begin remote learning. Students whose last names begin with the letters M-Z will begin classes the following day. Splitting the start dates allows for what Curriculum Director Jack Dibee called a “soft opening.”
Kindergarten orientation is set for Aug. 31 and Sept.1. Not all students will attend on either day. Principals were to assign children for each building.
During that opening week, all students (virtual and in-person) will attend classes Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 2 and 3). All students are off Sept. 4 and 7 for Labor Day weekend.
Approximately 640 students, or 17% of the student population, will attend school remotely, said district Superintendent Robert Scott.
Teachers and administrators will use the first Friday of the school year to evaluate the first few days, compare notes and make changes as needed, Scott said.
“That will ensure that when we come back that Tuesday, we will be more efficient than we were in the first week,” he said. “It’s a good option for us without a doubt. … There are just so many moving parts here, the more opportunity we give everybody to work on them in a proactive manner and make adjustments, the better off we will be.”
Safety is his biggest concern, Scott said.
“We know there is going to be a risk, but we want to make this as safe as possible from day one, and this is going to give us an opportunity to do that,” he said.
The district will offer teachers and staff professional development opportunities on that first Friday as well, Dibee said.
The school board announced and approved the changes earlier this month.
Pointing out that issues that could arise during the first few days of school will be specific to individual buildings, board President Jim Stobe questioned how the schools will communicate with each other.
Officials have planned a districtwide Zoom meeting of teachers and staff Aug. 24, Dibee said.
“We’re going to talk about reopening, go over some of the health things,” he said.
Those health issues will include using masks and mask breaks for students as well as handling student social and emotional issues. During the first few days of school, Dibee said he intends to visit every school in the district, making notes and looking for ways to improve. A “debriefing” of building principals by district administrators also is planned. A Google document accessible by building principals will further communication and allow those principals to pose questions and relay teacher feedback, Scott said.
Temperatures on the first few days of school could be very hot, Stobe said. Heat days are built into the district’s plan for the coming school year, Scott said.
For example, students might only attend half days of classes if it’s too hot. Teachers and staff would still gain some idea of how things are working, Scott said.
One major issue remaining is the day-to-day schedule for the high school. A tentative plan is in place, Dibee said, but he was unwilling to go into detail before it’s announced to parents and the public.
“We’re asking our parents to be patient,” Scott said. “We feel like we’re ready, but it’s a very different situation than we have ever faced in the past.”
