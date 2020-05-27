Residents and staff at Avon Lake's Independence Village on Lear Road knew high school students who work there were missing out this year on special traditions, including prom. So they decided to hold a prom for them.
Like other proms, this one had a theme – The Roaring ’20s. Girls were encouraged to wear their prom dresses and guys and residents wore accessories that were all the rage 100 years ago.
Since a group gathering was not permitted, Enrichment Life Director Emily Goers planned a prom parade. Then she kicked it up a notch.
Prior to the start of the parade, Goers and two helpers pushed speakeasy carts through the hallways, offering parade watchers shrimp and charcuterie items. They washed it down with a popular Roaring ’20s cocktail – The Bees Knees, a blended concoction of gin, lemon juice and honey. Nonalcoholic drinks were also available.
Residents stood or sat at their apartment doors, cheering and clapping as the 15 students made their way up and down the halls of the entire facility.
One enthusiastic resident banged a spoon on a metal pot as the parade passed, business development director Caroline James said.
Residents reported they enjoyed seeing the kids having fun. Among them was Jean Shane. “I thought the parade was very interesting and I got to see all the kids. They all seemed to have a great time doing it. They all looked so pretty.”
It was even more special for Mary Tutko, whose granddaughter would have gone to prom this year. “It brought their spirits up and ours also! They (Independence Village) gave them a fun time during a not so fun time.”
Yousif Abuhamdeh and Lexi Levicki were named prom king and queen. To top off the afternoon, Independence Village surprised three college-bound seniors with $500 scholarships. Each had submitted an essay about what working at the facility taught them and how it helped them prepare for the next phase of their lives. Winners are Avon Lake High School seniors Mazoza Abuhamdeh and Clare Lavelle and St. Joseph Academy grad Anna Soltes.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.