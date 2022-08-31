Scared to go into the basement? Well, it just got a little scarier in Avon Lake.
The popular “Boo by the Woods” will celebrate its 9th year of bringing “Spooktacular family fun” to Avon Lake at the Lorain County Metroparks Kopf Reservation and the Avon Lake Public Library. New this year is a second night of fun, with the event happening Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tickets for residents only go on sale at 9 a.m. Sept 7. There is a limit of 10 tickets per household. Purchases of more than 10 tickets per household will be canceled and refunded. This event sells out every year so residents are urged to get their tickets as soon as possible when the sale opens.
On Friday evening, there will be “high-intensity scares” in indoor mazes for those who dare to enter the “Basement of Terror” at the Avon Lake Public Library. On Saturday there will be a "PG" rated Trail of Haunted Tales, including the option of walking the trail earlier for a non-scary experience during daylight. As in year’s past, this is a family friendly event; however, visitors will have the opportunity to enter the new, scarier Basement of Terror.
Other activities will include an inflatable obstacle course, pumpkin decorating, tarot card reading, face-painting, a visit with dinosaurs, and more! Plus, there are more characters and decorations, the Ghostbusters, Superheroes for Kids of Ohio and creatures of the night from Back to the Wilds. Food will be available for purchase from participating food trucks.
Here is a schedule of events:
Friday, Oct. 7
Basement Of Terror
6- 9 p.m. at the Avon Lake Public Library. Tickets are $5 per person and must be purchased prior to entering.
The Basement of Terror has indoor mazes with high-intensity scares and an extreme fear factor with lots of jump scares. It is geared toward older children, teens, and adults.
Tickets are limited and will only be sold as supplies last. Tickets will be sold in one-hour increments; i.e. 6 p.m., 7 p.m, etc. Buyers must enter the line within the one-hour time slot printed on the ticket. If a time slot is missed, the holder will not be permitted to enter. Friday tickets are only valid on Friday. All participants must have a ticket to enter.
Tickets go on sale as follows:
Avon Lake Residents (online only) – 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7 at www.avonlakerec.com.
Non-Residents (online only) – 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9:00 am at www.avonlakerec.com.
Please note, buyers must have an account set up in advance with avonlakerec.com prior to a purchase.
Tickets are limited to 10 tickets per household. Purchases over 10 tickets per household will be canceled and refunded.
Tickets will be mailed approximately one week prior to the event.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Boo By The Woods
Being held 4-9 p.m. at the Avon Lake Public Library and the Lorain County Metroparks Kopf Reservation.
Event Schedule (subject to change):
4 p.m. – Event begins and food trucks are open Free activities include: DJ, inflatable obstacle course, pumpkin decorating, hay maze, Trunk or Treat, and character meet and greets with Ghostbusters, Superheroes and princesses. Food trucks include: Off the Griddle, Manna Food Truck, Dough Daddy Doughnuts and Kountry Krunchins.
Family Trail (4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.): $5 per wristband/per person
Guests with a Family Trail wristband will be able to walk a Not-So-Spooky trail through the woods with cool characters and scenes while it is still daylight. All participants must have a Family Trail wristband to enter. Children 2 and under are free with the paid admission of an adult. Wristband holders may enter the trail anytime between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. The Trail will close at 5:45 p.m.
Haunted Trail (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.): $10 per wristband/per person
Enter the Haunted Trail featuring spooky tales as it winds through the Kopf Reservation woods. All participants must have a Haunted Trail wristband to enter. Children 2 and under are free with the paid admission of an adult.
Basement Of Terror (6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.): Must purchase a Haunted Trail wristband to enter.
New this year, things get even scarier with the Basement of Terror located inside the Avon Lake Public Library. The Basement of Terror has indoor mazes with high intensity scares and an extreme fear factor with lots of jump scares. The Basement of Terror is geared towards older children, teens, and adults.
All participants must have a Haunted Trail wristband to enter. Wristband holders are permitted to enter the Basement one time anytime between 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. The Basement will close at 9 p.m..
Family Trail & Haunted Trail Wristband Sales:
Wristbands for Saturday are limited and will only be sold as supplies last. Wristbands are sold in 15-minute increments. Visitors enter the trail queue at the beginning of your time slot. To accommodate the trail size and give families the best view of the scenes, wrist-banded guests may be asked to walk in smaller groups within their time slot. Saturday wristbands are only valid on Saturday.
Wristbands go on sale as follows:
Avon Lake Residents (online only) – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at www.avonlakerec.com.
Non-Residents (online only) – 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at www.avonlakerec.com.
Accounts should be set up in advance with avonlakerec.com prior to a purchase.
Parking is not available at Avon Lake Public Library. Visitors should park in the Avon Lake High School North Lot, or Erieview Elementary School. Police will be available for assistance. Limited handicapped parking available at the library west entrance.
This event is rain or shine. If severe weather occurs and the wooded trail is deemed unsafe, it may be closed early and no refunds will be given as indoor activities will still be available. If the entire event is canceled, credits will be given to your MyRec account with Avon Lake Parks & Recreation.
Check AvonLakeParks&RecreationDepartment on Facebook for updates.
Boo by the Woods is presented by the City of Avon Lake, Avon Lake Recreation Department, and the Avon Lake Public Library; and sponsored by Kopf Builders, ASAP Plumbing, MJ Rogers & Co. and Friends of the Park.
