Six Avon Lake High School art students have received Gold Key Awards, top honors in the competitive Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition. One student won two Silver Key Awards, the second-highest level among recognized art.
Their work will be exhibited through Feb. 20 at the Beth K. Stocker Art Gallery at Lorain County Community College, 1005 N. Abbe Road, Elyria.
The students who earned Gold Key Awards were: seniors Owen Bornhorst, Madison Doyle, Evelyn Hartsel (two awards), Marissa Schmitt (two awards), junior Sydney Whitehead and sophomore Adrian Salco. Junior Hannah Kaczmarski earned two Silver Key awards.
Those works earning a Gold Key advance to national jurying in New York City this spring. Work was judged by art and design professionals and professors from Northeast Ohio. Work was judged by originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision and voice. Categories included architecture, ceramics, glass, comic art, design, digital, drawing, illustration, editorial cartoon, fashion design, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, video game design and senior portfolio.
The Scholastic Art Awards program is the largest annual student art competition in the United States.
Gallery hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and during Stocker Center Hoke Theater performances.
