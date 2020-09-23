Three Avon Lake seniors are among a select group of high school students from across the country named 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program finalists.
John “Jack” Fazio, Emmet Fink and Grace Osoteo will now compete for some $30 million in scholarships to be awarded through next spring. More than 1.5 million students applied for the program with 16,000 named finalists.
Fazio plans to major in microbiology or statistics/data science. He's considering Miami University and The Ohio State University as well as four out-of-state schools. His interests include photography, running and swimming. A district news release indicated he also coaches swimming. His parents are Stephen and Jennifer Fazio.
Fink has set his sights on OSU, where he will study mathematics and education. In his free time, he participates in golf and tennis. He also enjoys playing and listening to music. Doug and Elise Fink are his parents.
Osoteo sings and plays guitar. Her college plans include pursuing a double major, with one being music theater. She is considering universities across the U.S., ranging from Yale to San Diego State. She also enjoys reading and playing video games. Her parents are Mark and Julie Osoteo.
In offering his congratulations, Superintendent Bob Scott said, “Being recognized as a National Merit Scholar put John, Emmet, and Grace among the top students in the nation academically. No one at Avon Lake is surprised that these three students are part of this elite group. They work hard in the classroom every day, but just as importantly, they are involved in many other aspects of school and community life. We are proud that they represent Avon Lake and their families on the national stage. We are just as proud of how they represent themselves and us as people.”
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at Avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
