AVON LAKE
At the end of each morning's announcements at Troy Intermediate School, the person speaking always signs off by saying, "We believe in ourselves. We believe in each other. We believe in our environment. We are Troy."
About 90% of the approximately 600 students have signed pledge cards to live up to that motto. And longtime school counselor Pat Walsh is helping the students, all fifth and sixth graders, through what he calls a "Guidance Program."
At the start of this school year, Walsh began teaching the students to stand up to those who bully or participate in negative activity against others. The program is similar to "The Upstander," a national program that Walsh learned about several years ago. Over time, Walsh developed his own program that addresses self-confidence, conflict and anger, bullying behaviors and bully-proofing.
The lessons with sixth graders concluded Friday, the end of the school year's second quarter. Walsh next will return to the fifth-grade classes to focus on lessons about friendship.
Walsh, who has been a counselor for about 25 of his 31 years as an educator, has been a proponent of anti-bullying tactics and constructive ways to respond to bullying. With students frequently communicating via texting and social media, Walsh believes combating a problem is more effective if it’s addressed personally.
“A voice is more important,” Walsh said. "The most important thing is not to be silent and keep the school safe. It's all about getting students to commit so they can contribute to the environment of the building in a positive way.
"The pledge cards are like a contract. The main thing is to always stand up for others, whether it's for someone getting bullied on the bus or at recess and to let others know that bullying is not OK."
Walsh noted that bullies like to cause fear, get attention and have power over their victims.
“We shouldn’t let people be mean to others or make fun of them,” said sixth-grader Elyse Chimiel, 11.
Students who sign the pledge cards are compelled to demonstrate kindness and respect. They also have a duty to call out peers who are bullying others.
Sixth-grader Sarah Hibler, 11, said the program has helped students stand up without the fear of being picked on or not being supported.
“Sometimes, it’s important to talk to a teacher or an adult to let them know what’s going on,” Sarah said. “They have more authority and may be able to help the situation quicker.”
Landen Kunzelman, also a sixth grader, agreed with Sarah. “An adult or a teacher probably can stop the situation faster,” he said.
The pledge cards also are a good tool for the school principals.
If a student acts out or causes a problem, the principal can ask if they've signed a pledge card. If they have, the principal reminds them how they are supposed to behave. If they haven't signed a card, the principal may suggest they do so, Walsh said.
"Kids are pretty friendly at Troy, and we want to keep them on that path," Walsh said. "The most important thing is that It has helped contribute to the climate of the building."
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.