“Aging Gracefully” and wellness schedule:
“Aging Gracefully”: Eyring’s TV show airs three times daily, at 7 a.m., 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 8:45 a.m.: Strength and Balance, a class for Avon Lake and Bay Village residents at the Dwyer Senior Center. 300 Bryson Lane, Bay Village.
Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 11 a.m.: Yoga for Aging Gracefully at Jazzercise Avon Lake Fitness Center, 32927 Pin Oak Parkway, Avon Lake.
Saturdays: AGTV email questions and answers for “Aging Gracefully.” Emails can be sent to: INFO@AgingGracefully.tv
AVON LAKE - As a new year begins, Kathryn Eyring’s outlook on growing older while meeting the challenges of establishing habits for a healthy lifestyle is catching on, if not becoming contagious.
Eyring is a woman on a mission. The Avon Lake resident is the producer, writer, director, editor, booking agent and host of “Aging Gracefully,” a 20-minute program that airs on the Avon Lake Community Television station (Spectrum Channel 1024) three times a day and on Eyring’s website www.AgingGracefully.TV.
“Aging Gracefully” is recorded in the public access channel’s (ALC-TV) studio in the basement of the Avon Lake Public Library and reaches thousands of viewers across the United States via Eyring’s website. On her Facebook page, Aging Gracefully TV, Eyring has more than 500 likes or followers. And she does the program and everything related to it on her own time – 40 to 50 hours a week to produce and present her show and message. She receives about 50 letters or emails a month from followers voicing support for the program with a talk-show format.
Eyring is a yoga instructor and health coach. She helps empower people 50 and older to embrace their maturity. She aspires to lead others in living healthfully and without regrets. She encourages activity, exercise, healthful eating, the pursuit of wellness and strength in both brain and body. Eyring interviews people in that age group on her show so they can inspire others through their stories and experiences.
She also writes a blog on her website that addresses issues facing the 50-and-older crowd — financial planning for retirement, finding the right caregiver for an elderly parent and information about Medicare and exercising, to name a few.
“I love teaching people and seeing them succeed in their goals,” said the 61-year-old Fairview Park native. “It’s gratifying when people say they’re going to start a certain habit to improve their lives, and when they reach the end of their goal, they come back to you and say how much better they feel and how glad they are they followed through.”
For example, a woman set a goal to pray for 10 minutes a day with her husband, and now it’s his favorite part of the day and has helped their marriage. Another woman set a goal to pay someone a compliment daily.
“When I started doing this two years ago, I had no idea it would take off and become as big as it has,” Eyring said.
Eyring is aware of the challenges people face in their busy lives.
“My teaching has given me the opportunity to make friends with people aged 45 to 102 from diverse backgrounds and careers,” she said. “My older friends have blessed me with their unique perspectives on aging, longevity and what ‘quality of life’ really means.”
Through her program, Eyring strives to reach back to an era when people led simpler lives without relying on smartphones, tablets and computers.
In the new year, Eyring plans to have followers participate in a 30-day, no-sugar challenge and The 5-Things Challenge for a Healthy Brain, which focuses on cognitive and memory function.
“Looking back, our parents had a healthier lifestyle,” Eyring noted. “Many people had gardens and ate vegetables they grew themselves.”
On Dec. 31, Eyring ended a 66-day challenge in which people set out to change something in their lives, such as not eating potato chips for 66 days, decluttering their homes or dedicating one hour a day to a side business venture.
“One man who wanted to de-clutter his home, found his wedding ring that had been missing for six years,” Eyring said. “Another person set a goal of writing down three things a day that they are thankful for.”
Among the guests scheduled for the show this year are author Bob Adamov of Put-in-Bay, who has written several novels with the Lake Erie Islands as a backdrop, and Will Schuette of Avon Lake, a financial adviser with the 611 Group. Schuette will offer tips for preparing for retirement and designing a successful financial future.
“The need is undeniably relevant for the 50-plus community,” Schuette said. “It’s important to hear the message that Kathryn wants to present about aging and improving one’s life – and she does it with kindness and in a gentle manner. Like Kathyrn, I plan to engage my clients or people who may not be aware of resources to use.”
Eyring is seeking sponsors to help support the show and increase its exposure.
“It’s a labor of love,” she said. “I’m grateful for everyone who follows the show. Stick with me.”
Contact this reporter at msakal@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.