Mighty Goliath Productions, a supporter of the Avon Lake City Schools Performing Arts programs, is presenting a two-act musical based on Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical” presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism can really save the world!
Directed by Kevin Cline, the group of 100% volunteers has been meeting since late September to rehearse. Actors, musicians, technical team, and production staff volunteer their time each week to bring this story to life.
This is Cline’s Directorial debut with MGP, as well as for Assistant Director Timothy Richard Parks and Stage Manager Kathy Whitmore. Rounding out the rest of the production staff are Producer Janine Mackert, Assistant Stage Manager Marisa Mullner, Musical Director Nina Fisher, Orchestra Director Sarah Novak, Technical Director Tony Radca, Choreographer Nicci Cassara Billington, Costume Designer Amy Lence, Marketing Director/Co-Producer Catherine Reeves, and Set Design team of Jennifer Gercak, Jason White and Dave Friedel. The rest of the cast, crew, and orchestra are made up of a combination of Avon Lake and Northeast Ohio students, residents, and talented volunteers who have come out to support this fundraising effort.
The play will be presented at the Avon Lake High School Performing Arts Center, 412 Avon Belden Road. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3-4 and 10-11. Matinee performances are 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 11. The Feb. 11 production is sensory friendly. Ticket prices: $20 Adult/$15 Student (K-12)/$15 Senior (60+) All tickets are good for one performance. Group sales tickets are $5 discount per ticket when 20 or more tickets are selected in one order. Tickets using this option do not have to be used for the same performance. Ticket questions should be directed to tickets@mightygoliath.com. Tickets are available at mightygoliath.com
