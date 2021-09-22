Avon High School seniors Angela Pedersen, Elizabeth White, Ryan Pitasky, Jared Diaz, Ethan Nagamos and Riyaz Ahuja have been named 2022 National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. There are around 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Nearly $30 million in scholarships will be offered in the spring.
Riyaz, 16, is the son of Manav and Annie Ahuja. He is involved in band, symphony orchestra, jazz band and National Honor Society. He is considering a major in math and physics and is considering University of California Berkeley, University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and Stanford University.
Jared, 17, is the son of Christine and Derek Diaz. He is involved in jazz band, concert band, orchestra-winds-percussion, academic challenge team, bowling team and A capella. He is considering a major in computer science at the University of Michigan and Georgia Institute of Technology.
Ethan, 17, is the son of Rochelle and Eber Nagamos. He is involved in Model United Nations and enjoys working out, drawing and music. He is considering a major in biochemistry at Caldwell University and Stevens Institute of Technology.
Angela, 17, is the daughter of Rob and Kelly Pedersen. She is involved in chamber and symphonic orchestra, Avon Electric Orchestra, robotics and student council and enjoys sewing, knitting and music. She is considering a major in engineering at Northwestern University and the University of Cincinnati.
Ryan, 17, is the son of Paula and Seth Pitasky. He is involved in marching band, robotics club and concert and jazz band. He is considering a major in computer science at Case Western Reserve University.
Elizabeth, 17, is the daughter of Amy and William White. She is involved in cross country, dance team, track, student council and key club. She is considering a major of biology pre-med at Case Western Reserve University and Washington University in St. Louis.
