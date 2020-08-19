Avon City Council passed legislation Aug. 10 to issue notes for $6.75 million for the city's aquatic center, improvements to Schwartz and Veterans Memorial Parks and associated financing expenses.
The notes have been rolled over annually since they were first issued in 2014 and the city has continued to pay down the note, originally $8.5 million, each time they roll over the notes. In an email to West Life after the meeting, Finance Director Bill Logan said, “Our plan is to have the notes paid off in full within the next four to five years.”
In other action, council agreed to hire Kristin Hopkins of CT Consultants to evaluate and propose land use and zoning recommendations to address flooding, tree preservation, traffic and other quality-of-life issues primarily in the city’s R-1 Single-Family zoning district. The contract is $20,000.
A contract of nearly $187,000 was awarded to Dura Mark, Inc. of Aurora to reapply pavement markings such as lane use separators or arrows, stop lines, pedestrian crosswalks and rail crossings across the city.
Council also established rules and regulations concerning the city-owned Avon Cemetery at Detroit and Avon Belden roads. The legislation, required by state law, will also aid the city's efforts to maintain upkeep for the cemetery established in the 1800s.
Council also amended an existing agreement with JAF Acquisitions, LLC and Concord Village Phase Two, LLC to allow an additional 14 units to be built. The prior agreement granted building permits for 25 units with no other building permits to be awarded until certain public improvements were completed on Chester Road. Included is an eastbound left-turn lane into the development’s western entrance. Weather and complications related to coronavirus have prevented the relocation of certain utility lines along Chester Road and delayed the work. After review, council agreed to allow the builder to obtain permits for the additional units because the delays were beyond the builder's control.
Council engaged in a lengthy discussion about a proposed 10-foot-wide asphalt walking-biking trail along French Creek Road. The proposed trail is part of a collaboration between Avon, Sheffield Village and Lorain County Metro Parks. The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency paid for a study that resulted in the proposal to create the trail and has provided $250,000 to get the project started. Several French Creek Road residents attended the meeting to express concerns about traffic safety and the aesthetics of having an asphalt path in front of their homes, some preferring a narrow concrete sidewalk. The third and final reading is set for Sept. 14.
