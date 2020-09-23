Construction of the Performing Arts Center at Avon High School is on schedule, thanks to a mostly dry summer. Excavation work has been completed and the orchestra pit has been dug with footers set in place. Most recently, block walls that will frame the $17.5 million facility are being installed.
Superintendent Mike Laub said that as long as the weather continues to cooperate, exterior work can be largely completed “before the first snow flies.”
Once the building is enclosed, contractors will continue work throughout the winter on the interior. They are on schedule to open the new facility next August, Laub said.
The project will also include expanding the school’s kitchen and commons areas. Growth of the student population made those changes necessary, he said.
He could not hide his enthusiasm about the center and the opportunities it brings to students as well as the community. The auditorium features seating for 1,600. In addition to a full orchestra pit, the stage will be fitted with a fly system that will expand programming options. Fly systems allow stage crews to quickly and quietly lift scenery, lights and other equipment onto the stage during a performance. It can also be used to help actors fly like Peter Pan or Mary Poppins.
The center will also house a scene shop, dressing rooms, storage areas, office space and a coat room.
“Our kids need a place to put their talents on display,” Laub said. “We've outgrown the current auditorium, which seats 600.”
The district plans to offer a summer theater program and have the community more involved with the arts at the high school as well, he said.
Laub, who has been superintendent nine years, was part of the advisory committee when Westlake schools built their performing arts center.
“I know what's coming our way and the opportunities it will bring to the kids,” he said.
The project became possible when Avon voters approved a 0.98-mill 10-year bond issue in November to finance the performing arts center. An additional $1 million is being spent from permanent improvement funds on the kitchen and common area renovations, Laub said.
The district’s last major building project was the middle school, which opened in 2014, at a cost of more than $32 million.
Contact freelance reporter Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
