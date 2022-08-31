A free special photographic exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be featured at the Avon Veterans Memorial, behind the U.S Post Office, 36225 Detroit Road. The exhibit will be held Thursday through Tuesday.
The memorial honors the country’s military who died during the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001, to Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos.
This display was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in September 2017 and consists of over 30 Tribute Towers supporting double-sided and full-color banners to withstand the elements, making it possible to be exhibited outdoors, as well as indoors. Each Tribute Tower is 10 feet high and 5 feet wide and includes military and personal photos of our country's fallen.
The exhibit was put together by a group called Patriotic Productions, a nonprofit started by a couple who had four sons serve in the military. The nonprofit’s mission “is to honor our military service members, past and present.”
According to its website, the “focus is on preserving cherished memories and recording stories for future generations of those who died fighting for America. We do that by creating traveling photo exhibits and holding events open to veterans, their families, and the public.”
Two identical national memorials travel nationwide, each with images of 5,391 military members who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The exhibit found its way to Avon thanks to Sheri Seroka, Business Development Consultant with the city.
“I was fortunate to have seen the Remembering our Fallen memorial when I was visiting family a couple of years ago in Illinois,” Seroka said in an email. “I don't personally know any service members who lost their lives in the War on Terror, however, I got lost in their stories as I walked through the towers and read their stories. I was so humbled by the stories I read and incredibly proud of their loyalty and sacrifice to our Country.
“After seeing the memorial I shared my experience with Mayor (Bryan) Jensen and asked if I could bring this memorial to Avon. Without hesitation he said yes. Mayor Jensen and City Council are always looking for meaningful, relevant and timely events to bring to the city and bring our community together. The Remembering our Fallen memorial is an opportunity for all of Northeast Ohio to come together and honor these beautiful souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for us all.”
The memorial is self-guided, but volunteers are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily to answer questions and help visitors looking for specific names. A special opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. The schedule is:
* Presentation of Colors, Army National Guard
* National Anthem, Jeff Stanczyk (retired Cleveland Police Department and Avon school resource officer)
* Invocation, the Rev. Jeffrey Phail (police and fire chaplain)
* Riderless Horse, Cleveland Police Department Mounted Unit
* Rifle Salute, Army National Guard
* Taps, Kerry Barvincak (Avon VFW Post 7035)
* “Amazing Grace,” Cleveland Police Department Pipe and Drum members Keith Haag and Pat Sullivan
