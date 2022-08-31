A free special photographic exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be featured at the Avon Veterans Memorial, behind the U.S Post Office, 36225 Detroit Road. The exhibit will be held Thursday through Tuesday. 

The memorial honors the country’s military who died during the Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001, to Aug. 30, 2021) through military and personal photos.

