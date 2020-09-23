Cole Emerine, who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT college entrance examination last school year, is a National Merit Scholarship finalist.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. recognizes the country's highest-achieving high school seniors annually. More than 1.5 million students entered the competition this year. Cole is among 16,000 who attained finalist status. His achievement was announced Sept. 8.
The 17-year-old Avon High School senior is president of Avon Future Scholars of Medicine Club. In a January West Life story, he said, "I want to help people understand what they are going through. I would like to do cancer research and see if I can (find) a way to cure it.”
Cole has taken a number of Advanced Placement, or AP, courses in biology, chemistry, calculus, computer science and physics.
In addition to his academic achievements, he plays hockey and runs cross country and track. He is captain of the hockey and cross country teams and he plays saxophone in the school marching band.
He says his hobby is learning new things. In a school district news release announcing his ACT score last spring, he was quoted as saying, “I like to teach myself random new things. I taught myself some gymnastics moves like back flips and walking on my hands. Now during this quarantine period, I have been learning how to speak Italian, French and Turkish. I already take Spanish at school.”
Cole hopes to study microbiology or molecular biology at a university on the West Coast.
His parents are Jeff and Carolyn Emerine.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.