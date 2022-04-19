Avon High School sophomore Justin Schwab, 16, received national recognition earning a silver medal from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition. Justin’s win was for his short story “The Attic,” one of 2,000 stories recognized in the competition, putting him in the top 0.8% of the more than 260,000 entries from the U.S. and Canada.
In addition to his national award, Justin received regional awards for three of his short stories, including “The Attic.”
Justin won a regional Gold Key from Scholastic and automatically advanced to the national level, where work is judged on originality, technical skill and personal voice or vision.
"The idea for “The Attic” came from a temporary exhibit in the Cleveland Museum of Art called ‘A New York Minute: Street Photography, 1920-1950," Justin said. “It really got me thinking about how much we can learn from the world through photographs of unguarded moments, public or private, especially by examining how they're presented or why they were taken in the first place. I wanted to create a story that appreciated the history of each person's untold life and show that there is no such thing as a bad picture."
Visit artandwriting.org/awards/ for more information on the Scholastic awards.
