Avon High School sophomore Logan Murray has lofty views of his school.
He's using his skills as a videographer and drone operator to share those views as he records construction progress of the $17.5 million Performing Arts Center being built onto the school.
Each week he launches a drone, outfitted with a camera, from the school's long entrance drive and flies it across the campus, focusing on the construction site. The drone enables him to video the entire campus from many different angles and heights, something no one could do on the ground. He uses his phone to connect to the drone camera so he can see what is being filmed. He uses controllers to move the drone and camera.
“I like to incorporate a lot of movement in order for it to be more engaging,” he said.
It takes 30 to 40 minutes each week to create a video before he returns home, where he spends an additional 60 to 90 minutes in post production, editing it into a 20-second summary.
The school district is incorporating Logan’s edited video into a time lapse video that will eventually show the center's construction from start to finish. The other video is being shot on the ground from several locations within the site.
Principal Kristina Buller approached Logan about creating an aerial video of the construction project after she saw his aerial video on Facebook of the Avon Black Lives Matter march this summer.
Calling himself “super passionate” about aerial videography, the 15-year-old readily agreed. “I see myself doing this as a hobby or profession,” he said.
His interest in videography developed several years ago when he started making home videos, experimenting with his phone and a Chromebook. In seventh grade, he produced a “trick shot montage” as part of an honors English group project at St. Paul's School in Westlake. He explained that he was taken in by the skills of people who could do unusual things. “It's like sinking half-court shots,” he said. For those unfamiliar with basketball, chances of sinking half-court shots are about 1 in 100.
Trick shot montages compile videos of people doing difficult or challenging things with apparent ease. The recognition he earned for the video inspired him to keep going, he said.
It prompted him to purchase the drone as well as stabilizers to increase the efficacy and range of his work. In addition, drone videography offers a fresh perspective of an event or activity. The movement he adds to his aerial videos gives them additional appeal.
Now he's thinking of ways he can monetize his hobby. For now, he's looking for clients who want to develop commercials or music videos via loganmurrayproductions@gmail.com. However, he's thinking well beyond the next few years, too. While he would love to parlay his current work into a career, he is also drawn to business. If at all possible, Logan wants to blend a business career with his experience as a videographer.
Lest one think his time is fully consumed with videography, Logan also enjoys golf, skiing, boxing, electric cars and learning about solar and renewable energy.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.