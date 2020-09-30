Rubber bands hold things together — a box of photos, a bunch of carrots. Eighth-grade students at Holy Trinity School in Avon have given them an entirely new purpose as the foundation for works of art, games or inventions.
Sara Martin, who teaches middle school science, said, “Students are encouraged to approach their creation from any angle of their choosing.” Their creations are entered into the Rubber Band Contest for Young Inventors hosted by the Akron Global Polymer Academy and held at the University of Akron. There are two subdivisions — Arts and Leisure and Science and Engineering, she explained.
Among the creations last year's 8th-grade students created from rubber bands was a wall clock, a colorful piece of art featuring cacti, a miniature ping pong table and an invention that used rubber bands to turn on a light. That piece made it to finals of the competition.
The project is just one example of a school-wide initiative to teach Holy Trinity's 500 students from kindergarten through eighth grade skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM. Their efforts are paying off as the school was one of just 36 Ohio schools to win the Governor's Thomas Edison Award for the 2019-20 school year. They have now won the award four years in a row.
Martin said the rubber band competition addresses general STEM standards by allowing students to be creative as well as use problem-solving skills in both the design and fabrication of their pieces. More specific standards can be addressed, depending on the project. For example, the rubber band piece that can turn on a light also addressed standards concerning potential and kinetic energy and the conservation of energy in a system, she said.
Plans are for this year's 8th-grade class to pursue the activity with hopes the competition will go forward, even if virtual.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
