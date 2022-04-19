Weekly bulk trash pickup will begin in early May and yard waste will be picked up year round.
City Council voted 4-3 last week to change its agreement with waste hauler Republic Services to make bulk pickup every Monday instead of just the first Monday of every month.
Neither the city nor Republic has announced an exact starting date for the new bulk.
The agreement change also allows Republic to pick up yard waste year-round instead of April through November.
The city does not contract with Republic for trash service. Each homeowner has an agreement with the company. The city agreement outlines Republic’s general responsibilities. Republic requested the change in the city’s agreement because of difficulties collecting the amount of rubbish residents put out on monthly bulk collection days.
“Once-a-month bulk means we receive a huge volume, particularly in our peak months, spring and summer,” Republic said in an email.
City Council President Brian Fischer said the change was a “no-brainer.” He believes weekly pickups will reduce the number of bulk items sitting on tree lawns.
"I think that the city residents would love to have bulk pickup every week," Fischer said.
The change will not increase the cost, said Councilwoman Tammy Holtzmeier.
Ward 3 Councilman Tony Moore said he voted against the change believing council needed more time to discuss the issue. He worries more trash pickers will visit the city because more items will be on tree lawns every week. Mayor Bryan Jensen argued residents would put out less trash for weekly pickups attracting fewer, not more, pickers.
Republic will encourage residents to limit bulk items to four each pickup day. Several council members questioned how the company would enforce that limit. Jensen said the city will not take on that responsibility. Law Director John Gasior said Republic will pick up more than four items if needed.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Jennifer Demaline and At-Large Councilman Craig Witherspoon also voted against the change. They also said the council needed more time to discuss the issue.
“Let’s not overthink this,” Fischer said.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
