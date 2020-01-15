NORTH RIDGEVILLE/ROCKY RIVER
When Noah Willett first met Johnny Mural in his third-grade class at St. Jude School in Elyria, he thought Johnny was nice — and funny.
Johnny thought Noah was cool.
Noah didn't care that Johnny was different.
The two 11-year-olds with similar smiles and interests forged a friendship that is as strong today as it was when they met two years ago.
Noah, who lives in North Ridgeville, didn't know when he met Johnny, who has Down syndrome, that their friendship would bring him an award for his acts of kindness. Noah has requested that he and Johnny be in the same class so he can encourage him when he's having a rough day and make sure their classmates include him in activities.
Following the morning Mass on Dec. 20, Noah received the 2020 Kind Kid Award presented by the Westlake-based Connecting For Kids organization.
Connecting for Kids provides supports families with concerns about their children. The nonprofit organization offers educational programs, support groups, a parent match program and numerous resources.
"I was surprised," Noah said after he received his award with Johnny standing by his side on the altar in front of about 300 St. Jude students. He was presented with the award by Sarah Rintamaki, executive director of Connecting For Kids.
Nominated by Sarah Durham, an occupational therapist at the school, Noah was selected out of about 30 other kids throughout Greater Cleveland. The Kind Kid Award is given to a child 12 or younger who demonstrates kindness and compassion to peers in conjunction with National Kindness Month in October. This is the fourth year of the award.
"Noah just goes above and beyond in their friendship, and that's what I noticed," Durham said. "When you see them interact, there really is no difference."
Noah and Johnny's friendship goes beyond the classroom.
The boys like to play card games such as Go Fish. They also play basketball and swim in the lake together while their parents, Frank and Karen Willett and John and Kathy Mural. visit.
"The beauty of their friendship is they're two kids who have fun together," Kathy Mural said. "When you have a special-needs child who is different, and that's the first thing people notice about them when they see them, you only want others to see that he's an 11-year-old boy. These are just two 11-year-old boys enjoying their friendship."
"I'm proud of them," Karen Willett said of the boys. "Johnny gives as much to Noah as Noah gives to him."
Johnny said about his friendship with Noah, "He's my best friend. I like him."
For more information about Connecting for Kids, visit: www.connectingforkids.org, email info@connectingforkids.org or call 440-250-5563.
