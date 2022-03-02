Bay High School junior Nina LaRosa, left, placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke, qualifying her for the OHSAA State Swim Meet, that took place last Friday which ended on Saturday. Nina broke her own school record to qualify with a time of 1:03:45. She placed 5th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the meet, earning All-Ohio honors. Senior Ryan Mason, center, and freshman Charlie Vatolin, right, are the district’s state-qualifying divers. Charlie finished 15 out of 16 with a final score of 291.60. Ryan finished 21 with a score of 132.70. Bay Village has not sent a swimmer or diver to the state meet since 2020.
Today's e-Edition
Latest News
- Rehab ahead for court building’s roof
- Bay High School sends swimmer, divers to state meet
- Libraries – 03/02/2022
- Police blotter – 03/02/2022
- News briefs – 03/02/2022
- City development, school levy dominate speeches
- Police nab suspect in Emerald Street, barber shop break-ins
- Rec center offers experienced trainers for specialized programs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.