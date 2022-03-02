State
Photo courtesy Bay Village City School District

Bay High School junior Nina LaRosa, left, placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke, qualifying her for the OHSAA State Swim Meet, that took place last Friday which ended on Saturday. Nina broke her own school record to qualify with a time of 1:03:45. She placed 5th in the 100-yard breaststroke at the meet, earning All-Ohio honors. Senior Ryan Mason, center, and freshman Charlie Vatolin, right, are the district’s state-qualifying divers. Charlie finished 15 out of 16 with a final score of 291.60. Ryan finished 21 with a score of 132.70. Bay Village has not sent a swimmer or diver to the state meet since 2020.

