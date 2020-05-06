BAY VILLAGE
Bay High School students aren’t just sitting back and filling free time with Netflix and Hulu. A group of them have started a program called “Bay Gives Back” to support businesses who have supported schools in the past and who might be facing challenges now.
“It’s time to give back to the many local businesses that have supported the Bay Village City School District for many years!” according to a school news release. “We certainly could not have done it without their help!”
Each month, a selection of local restaurants and businesses will be recognized by each school. Students are urging community support. Each of the four schools have a different restaurant for the week to support! “When you go to these restaurants, make sure you tell them you are there for the Bay Gives Back campaign!” students urge on the news release.
The list below contains details on how the Bay Village community can help, including:
A list of restaurants for this month of May along with the weekly schedule.
A list of the restaurant’s hours of operation along with the ordering options for each restaurant.
Bay High School:
This week: Arrabiata’s Italian Restaurant Week of 5/10: Subway Week of 5/17: Marco's Pizza Week of 5/24: Thyme Table
Bay Middle School:
This week: Thyme Table Week of 5/10: Arrabiata’s Italian Restaurant Week of 5/17: Subway Week of 5/24: Marco's Pizza
Westerly:
This week: Marco's Pizza Week of 5/10: Thyme Table Week of 5/17: Arrabiata’s Italian Restaurant Week of 5/24: Subway
Normandy:
This week: Subway Week of 5/10: Marco's Pizza Week of 5/17: Thyme Table Week of 5/24: Arrabiata’s Italian Restaurant
Students also are urging people to “grab a cup of coffee at Mojo’s, a doughnut at Fragapane's, or a blizzard at Dairy Queen all month.”
Restaurant Instructions
Fragapane
Hours: 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday
Offering: Curbside Pickup & Carry-out, mojoscoffeeandmore.com/
Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; Closed Mondays
Offering: Carry-out & Prepaid Curbside Pickup https://www.facebook.com/FragapaneBakeriesInc/
Arrabiatas
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday & Saturday
Offering: Carry-out & Delivery https://www.marcos.com/
Hours: 4-7:30 p.m. (ish), Monday-Thursday; 4-7:30 p.m. (ish) Friday & Saturday; 4-7/7:30 p.m. (ish) Sunday.
Offering: Curbside Pickup, Delivery of $50+ & Carry-out
Facebook for specials: https://www.facebook.com/arrabiatas/
Thyme
Hours: 4-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Offering: Online Ordering Pickup from 4-6 p.m., The Thyme Traveler Food Truck, 4-7 p.m. & Take and Bake meals for up to four people.
Dairy Queen
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 12-9:30 p.m. Sunday
Offering: Mobile Order Ahead, Carry Out, Some Third Party Delivery https://www.dairyqueen.com/us-en/Menu/Food/
Subway
Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Offering: Online Order, Carry Out, Some Third Party Delivery https://order.subway.com/en-US/restaurant/26800/menu
