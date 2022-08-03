After pandemic-related delays, BAYarts is restarting the second phase of its capital campaign — which initially began in 2020 — to renovate Huntington Playhouse, creating an expansive campus that provides classes, food, entertainment and a continued love of the arts for Northeast Ohio residents and visitors.
The first phase of the $1.8 million project started five years ago, when BAYarts took over the then-closed Huntington Playhouse. BAYarts assumed the lease on the Playhouse — and all its buildings — from the Cleveland Metroparks.
January 2019 saw a successful $350,000 renovation of the west end of the playhouse, according to Beth Milli, BAYarts director of operations. This renovation included new electrical, security and fire safety equipment. With the additional space, BAYarts expanded its programming. This helped the organization meet the demand for art classes and special events.
Once the second phase of the renovation is complete, the nonprofit will have an “expansive campus” with 10 indoor classrooms, four galleries, six outdoor meeting spaces, a 2,000-square-foot flexible event space, two designated music rooms, a main indoor stage and an outdoor stage for seasonal use.
BAYarts’ campus encompasses land south of Lake Road in the northern part of the Huntington Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks and includes the Huntington House, the Fuller House, Huntington Playhouse and Chatty’s Pizzeria.
During the renovation and expansion, BAYarts will continue its monthly gallery openings, festivals, year-round live music and performances, summertime Thursday Markets and public gardens. According to Milli, these events serve more than 80,000 visitors annually.
In December 2020, BAYarts received a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. This grant was given with the stipulation that BAYarts match it by 50%. Earlier this spring, the nonprofit raised the $250,000 necessary to receive the funds.
“We learned of [and applied for the] funding from [the] Ohio Facilities Construction Commission just before the COVID-19 shutdowns,” said Nancy Heaton, executive director of BAYarts. “We continued the ‘quiet phase’ of our fundraising, but with the pandemic shutdowns, we shifted priorities to continue to serve the more immediate needs of the community. Now, we are back on track and the demand for more space is even greater.”
Heaton, who lives in Cleveland and has served as executive director since 2006, said excitement for the project is building.
To help raise the required funding, BAYarts collected donations in exchange for naming rights to the stage in the playhouse. According to Milli, “A major donation was received from Joseph P. Carney of Westlake. Mr. Carney’s donation will be used toward naming rights to the stage in the playhouse. Tom and Amie O’Brien have secured naming rights to the back patio with panoramic views of Porter Creek.”
These donations, along with significant contributions from Sean and Mary Sullivan, along with other benefactors in the community, helped to bring the total current funding to $750,000, Milli said.
Money raised from the capital campaign is being fully allocated toward the expansion of physical space for classes, Milli said. BAYarts intends to use the funding to begin renovations on the stage and auditorium spaces. It hopes the capital campaign will raise the remaining funds necessary to complete the project, and intends to begin stage and auditorium renovations in early 2023.
When not working toward a capital campaign, BAYarts earns 70% of its income through events and activities, and the remaining 30% typically comes from grants and donations.
“We are hoping to have the funds secured by the first of the year,” Milli said. “However, this will not hold up the expansion. Plans are already underway to utilize the current funds raised to begin renovations to the stage and auditorium in early 2023.”
While Milli is hopeful about the timeline for the project, she says BAYarts is expecting the ongoing supply chain shortages and scheduling challenges to continue.
“We have factored this into our plans,” Milli said. “BAYarts has contracted with award-winning architect John Williams to design the renovations. The project will be facilitated by a construction manager selected by the Cleveland Metroparks management. We are confident the project will be completed in the most efficient and professional manner possible.”
Milli has worked for BAYarts for six years. She grew up in Bay Village and attended Bay High School, moving away after college. Milli recently returned to her hometown after raising her family. She now manages the campus in the park where she used to play as a child and loves what she does for a living.
“BAYarts is a dream job for me,” Milli said. “It involves all the things I love – art, nature, and education. I am so pleased to be back in Bay and working in a field that inspires me every day.”
While COVID-19 disrupted the fundraising campaign, Heaton said the pandemic gave the nonprofit a chance to complete some self-discovery. “We learned how well prepared we are to be flexible and innovative and still offer quality programming.”
Heaton hopes the expansion project will ultimately allow BAYarts to present more diverse programming year-round.
Anyone interested in securing naming rights to unnamed areas of the building should contact Heaton at nancy@bayarts.net or Mary Conway Sullivan at mary@bayarts.net.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
