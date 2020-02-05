Richard Gash sees sailing as more than just a hobby. It’s a way to teach young sailors about life and leadership. And the skipper for Sea Scout Ship 41 and founder of the area’s chapter of the Sea Scouts has done just that.
His tireless dedication, spanning two decades, to the Sea Scouts, a subdivision of the Boy Scouts of America, has earned Gash the title of Bay Village’s Citizen of the Year for 2020.
“I was very surprised when they phoned me,” said the grandfather of 16 who declined to reveal his age. “I think it’s a great honor.”
Gash, who has lived in Bay Village since 1972, received the award for his outstanding service to the community’s youth in education and fostering leadership skills to equip them for the future. He founded the local chapter of the Sea Scouts in 2000 with his friend Scott Engle.
The award is given by the Bay Village Community Council, a group of community members who represent the city’s civic organizations.
The council has been selecting community members for the honor since 1976. A council committee, composed of volunteers, reviews nominations and bases its decision on each nominee’s service to the community without monetary reward, according to council President Tara Wendell.
“This year’s committee was most impressed with Richard’s dedication to the youth of Bay Village,” she said. “…He demonstrates a commitment to encouraging individuals to challenge themselves as they grow into young adults, providing a foundation for learning, leadership and collaboration.”
Teaching the community’s youth about sailing isn’t the only reason Gash was nominated. In 2016 he formed a junior branch of the Sea Scouts called Club 360, which gave students interested in the aquatic ecosystem a chance to study it.
He also led a small team of ninth-grade Sea Scouts in studying the Porter Creek Watershed in 2018 for a competition hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The team, which placed second, looked into why Lake Erie was producing so much toxic bacteria. As part of their research, the students took water samples that showed that Porter Creek contained E. coli, a bacteria found in the intestines of mammals that can cause stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea.
“I enjoy doing the work with the youth and what I found is that this ties into a lot of the scholastic work that they do in school,” Gash said. “It was a great way for them to put this together and apply it to the real world.”
Gash is working on a grant proposal to submit to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources that will help his troop purchase safety equipment and another boat and help with registration fees.
Being a Scout is in Gash’s blood. He was born in England and, like his father, he reached the highest rank in the British version of Boy Scouts. That, combined with his passion for sailing, led Gash to become a Sea Scout leader.
Gash also served on the Board of Zoning Appeals from 1989-1993 and was a deacon at the Bay Presbyterian Church, where he is an elder. He also owns a metal fabrication company called Mansfield Fabricated Products in Mansfield.
He and his wife, Barbara, have four children, Richard, Andrew, Jill and David, who have all participated in Scout programs.
“Hey, Grandpa’s Citizen of the Year! Give me a little respect now!” Gash said, laughing.
However, the honor isn’t why he leads those students into the cold, choppy, waters of Lake Erie. To him, the experience gives them real-life skills they can apply in the world, noting that his sons used a lot of what they learned in the program while they served in Kuwait during the war in Afghanistan.
“I believe in the Boy Scouts of America,” Gash said. “I do believe that it does build character and citizenship, not only with my own children but with the youth I’ve worked alongside.”
