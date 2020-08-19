The Bay Rockets football team and the high school marching band have been gearing up for the fall season even though it doesn’t have a start date yet. But flute players needed special equipment before they could take the field. Unlike other instruments, flutes’ openings don’t have covers.
Linda Bryan, mother of Bay High School Athletic Director Matt Spellman, fixed that problem by donating creatively designed masks.
“I think academics and education are very important, but I also think that the extracurricular activities that children are involved in are very important, too,” said Bryan, 70, who lives in Andover near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. “Not only for what they’re going to learn, but just so they can be with their classmates and get exposed to different things that could make a difference in the rest of their lives. That’s why I made these masks.”
While other instruments require the user to blow into them so that air can make the sound, flutes are different. The player blows air over the hole of the instrument that creates the noise. This means most of the air doesn’t actually go through the instrument and instead goes out. Specially designed masks were needed so flute players would not risk spreading COVID-19.
The masks Bryan designed look like giant pouches with slits on either end wrapped around the wearer’s face. The flute slides in and out without the wearer having to take the mask off.
The extra space gives the player more breathing room to properly play while marching.
“When the pandemic hit, we started studying wind instruments to find out how blowing into them would spread during the pandemic,” band director Darren Allen said. “The main suggestion was to include bell covers, elastic coverings that fit over the mouth of a wind instrument. But flutes needed special modifications. This is because a lot of the air goes over the mouthpiece. The idea is to stop that air from going anywhere.”
The band has 10 flute players. Bryan spent three weeks making three prototypes with her husband, Jerry, who helped design the patterns. She sent each prototype to Bay music teachers, who made modifications and sent the prototypes back for improvements. The toughest part about making the masks was that Bryan lives more than 80 miles from Bay.
“The people who had the flutes and needed the masks lived so far away, so I kept trying to imagine if I had a flute, how would I want my mask to fit,” Bryan said. The challenge of creating the right kind of mask was her favorite part of the process, she said.
Bryan started making the masks when Spellman forwarded her a video of Olmsted Falls band director Julie Budd and her design for flute masks. Having worked for the Jefferson City School District as treasurer for 11 years, Bryan felt compelled to help.
Education is a tradition in Bryan’s family. Of her six children and stepchildren, four are educators. Besides Matt Spellman, Mark Spellman is a teacher in Grand Valley; Amanda Payne teaches for Kingsville Elementary; and Amy Bamford works at the Northeast Ohio Management Information Network, a technology service center for schools in Warren.
“My husband is a retired math teacher and I am a retired school treasurer,” Bryan said. “We have always valued education. We have great belief in education.”
Other Bay families have made covers for the bell where music comes out while wind instruments are being played. Other precautions the band is taking include social distancing while playing indoors and outdoors, and wearing masks after practice.
While it’s unclear what the band’s first performance will look like, Allen is considering organizing a drive-in concert that allows people to park their cars near the stadium and listen.
Allen is thankful for Bryan and her efforts.
“If we didn’t put these modifications in place, we may not have been able to play,” Allen said. “We’re focused on making things safe for our students and Mrs. Bryan certainly helped us out with that.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
