It’s been more than two years since Bay Village city officials and residents learned of the erosion dangers at the historic Lakeside Cemetery, site of the graves of Bay founders Joseph and Lydia Cahoon. The cemetery, perched 30 feet above Lake Erie, was suffering from years of wind, waves and Mother Nature undercutting its foundation.
After lengthy negotiations, work is expected to begin next month to save the 270 graves of Bay founders and veterans dating to the Revolutionary War. The project will be funded through a donation from Carolyn and Tallie Young, who live across the street from the cemetery and own the two parcels necessary for the project.
“The cemetery is important to Bay Village’s history,” Carolyn Young said. “We wanted to make sure we could preserve it as soon as possible.
The city originally estimated the project’s cost at $500,000, but the final cost has not been determined, she said.
The Youngs offered to pay for the project after learning of concerns about Lake Erie’s impact on the 200-year-old cemetery during the winter. Both the city and the Youngs were concerned that the lake would not freeze over and would instead accelerate the shoreline erosion already happening.
Plans to save the cemetery include installing barge armor stone along the cliff, as well as stabilizing the slope leading into the water. The Youngs will also improve their own land and hope to install a boat house once the shoreline is protected. The project is expected to take about six to eight weeks.
Prior to this, the project was at a standstill as the Youngs and city officials negotiated how to best work on the land. Initially, the officials offered plans that would have required the city to buy land owned by the Youngs to begin work. That would have eliminated the family’s access to the shore.
Instead, the Youngs offered their own plans for how to work on the cemetery. Since last year, the family and officials have been negotiating the best course of action. They came to an agreement earlier this month and now are expecting a temporary shore structure permit before beginning work by the end of August.
“The Youngs are being extremely gracious by paying for the project,” said Law Director Mark Barbour. “It feels great. The city is going to get what we want and they’re going to get what they want also.”
The Youngs’ two rectangular parcels total about a third of an acre, while the city land is about half an acre, including the cemetery and a portion of the shoreline. The city’s parcel is surrounded by the land the Youngs bought along with the house in July 2008 from Ed and B.J. Schwartz for $450,000, Cuyahoga County records show.
City officials began seeking grants for the project from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in 2018. Last year, city engineers conducted a soil boring test that found a large portion of the shoreline composed of unstable soil. To help with stabilization, city crews trimmed the canopy of an 80-foot-high, 100-year-old hickory tree on the north side of the cemetery.
The cemetery was created for Rebecca Johnson Porter and her infant son, David, after they drowned in April 1814 while returning to their home by boat from Cleveland. Porter’s sister, Sarah Osborn, and her husband, Reuben, donated a portion of their lakefront property next to Porter’s home for a public cemetery. Now it’s home to several historically significant figures, including people whose names are recognizable as Bay Village’s founding families.
Gabion baskets, which are wire mesh, 3-by-3-by-9-foot box containers filled with limestone boulders, were placed in the lake in 1973 and the eroded area was backfilled to help combat erosion. Since then, however, some of the baskets have broken, causing instability and erosion.
The Youngs are eager for work to begin to prevent further erosion and help preserve an important part of Bay Village.
“We’ve been very concerned about the erosion on the cliffs of the historic cemetery,” Tallie said. “We have a great deal of respect for the city’s cherished assets and we count the cemetery as one of them.”
