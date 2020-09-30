The $7.5 million library project in Bay Village remains in limbo due to pandemic closures and complications. But library officials hope to jump start the project on Wolf Road with Issue 70, a levy on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“This levy is a critical part of our financial future,” said Hallie Rich, Cuyahoga County Public Library Communications and External Relations director. “If it doesn’t pass, the library will be faced with more budgetary cuts,” she said. “To save money, we would be looking at delaying different capital improvement projects like the construction of the library even longer.”
Issue 70 is a 1-mill continuing levy that will generate approximately $18 million annually. The money raised will go to maintaining virtual services, security updates and maintaining library hours at all the county libraries. It will be on the ballot for every city with a county library.
This is the first time a levy has been on the ballot for the library since 2008. There is a 2.5-mill levy in place for the library system. If approved, the levy will cost homeowners an additional $3 per month in property taxes per $100,000 of home value, according to the library system.
If voters approve the levy, construction of the 15,773-square-foot building could begin as soon as next spring. The project will replace the BayWay Cabin that sits next to city hall. There have been no changes to the scale or look of the project, which features an outdoor patio, a second-floor balcony and plenty of space for community activities inside and out, Rich said.
However, there are some concerns about how the levy would affect the community, especially during a pandemic. The median home value of a single-family home in Bay Village is $293,734, according to the real estate website Zillow.
“I’m worried that asking to support a levy like this during the pandemic when finances for some residents are uncertain right now is irresponsible,” said Councilwoman Lydia DeGeorge during a council meeting in August.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library Board of Trustees decided April 21 to postpone the project. The library system, which receives most of its income from property taxes, took a $5 million hit to its finances because of the pandemic.
As a result, library officials had to re-evaluate all capital improvement projects, including the library. To offset the loss, the library system laid off or furloughed 300 employees throughout the county. Those remaining took a 50% cut in their hours.
This is not the first setback the project has endured. Two years ago, work on the library was halted after the public protested previous architectural plans for not matching Bay Village’s look and style.
After new plans were submitted last year, both the city’s Planning Commission and Architectural Design Review Board approved the final design of the two-story library last December. In January, city and library officials hammered out details of the land-lease agreement. The city leased the 2.4 acres to the library for $1 a year for 99 years, which has already been paid in full.
Despite uncertainty about when the project will begin, it’s important for residents to know it will not be abandoned, said council President Dwight Clark
“I believe it’s important to have a strong library system for the community,” he said. “The library system is committed to building a new library here. It’s all a matter of when.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews,com or 216-307-6614.
