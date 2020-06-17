The calm waters of Porter Creek will see a different type of activity this summer, beyond splashing children and the occasional fish. Engineers from Osborn Engineering of Cleveland could be conducting a nearly $70,000 hydraulic study to examine an unexpected rise in the creek’s water levels.
Bay Village City Council is expected to approve the project Monday. If approved, the study will begin in July, said Service Director Jon Liskovec.
“The hydraulic study is part of the first design phase for the Ashton Lane Bridge replacement project,” he said. “The first phase requires an evaluation of what’s going on in the field.”
Officials want to study the creek because water levels were found to be higher than previously recorded by FEMA in the 1970s. The study, expected to take three months, will let engineers know if plans need to be made to accommodate the change during the bridge replacement, Liskovec said.
The study will be conducted between the Ashton Lane neighborhood and the corporation limit of Westlake. Engineers will comb through the creek and measure areas where they believe changes have been made, including pools and flood barriers by homeowners living along the creek.
“It’s a field survey intensive project,” Liskovec said. “We’re going out there and gathering data points on the creek as it is now, like the bottom of the creek and different points in the slope. We won’t know what’s changed until we actually go through the whole process.”
Prior to the study, notifications will be sent to the owners of 26 homes that abut the creek.
In 2018, Bay Village accepted a $583,282 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation with the remaining $250,699 cost of replacing the bridge built in 1904 coming from the city’s general fund. Work on the 31-foot bridge was originally planned for 2021; however, it has been postponed until 2022 because of the pandemic. The grant money has been locked in place until then, Liskovec said.
The bridge, which sits between Bassett and Bradley roads, has seen a number of small improvements through the years, including new concrete box beams and resurfacing in 1966. Minor maintenance was also conducted in 2014.
“The bridge is at the end of its life and needs to be replaced soon,” Liskovec said. This is a necessary first step to do that.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.