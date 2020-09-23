Ten years and 35,000 meals in, Barb Harrell can’t recall a single instance that has stood out above the rest in her operation of the Village Project.
But collectively, the 34-year Bay Village resident and founder of the nonprofit that prepares weekly meals for families dealing with cancer says her favorite memories center on the people served and the people who serve.
“All-encompassing, it’s just the people aspect,” said Harrell, who formed the Village Project Sept. 24, 2010. “People of all ages – the clients, the donors, the volunteers, there’s so many. I think my favorite aspect is, you hear so many negative things, but there’s so many awesome people out there. And I’ve gotten to meet so many and have worked with so many of them. There’s just phenomenal, loving, caring people out there.”
What started out as a small volunteer operation run out of the basement of the Bay Village Presbyterian Church, 25415 Lake Road, the Village Project produced its first meals in February 2011 and delivered them to four families in the city who had a member diagnosed with cancer. In the years since, the number of volunteers has swelled to 600, from ages 2-90, who prepare meals, run errands, clean up yards and provide holiday gift baskets, flower bouquets and more to families in Bay Village, Avon, Avon Lake, Westlake and Rocky River. Children as young as 2 color and paint cards and vases that clients receive with their food delivery.
The idea initially came to Harrell from a cookbook she read entitled Nourishing Connections, published by the Ceres Community Project in Sebastopol, California. The Ceres Project centered on using local teenage cooks to prepare meals for people in their community who were experiencing health issues. Locally, the Village Project has done the same.
The number of volunteers increased so much over time that the organization moved into its own 3,500-square-foot building, 27378 W. Oviatt Road, that includes meeting and office space, an activity area, a commercial kitchen and storage in 2013. In 2018, the facility expanded even more when the Village Project took over the part of the building that once housed the Thomas & Thomas Photography Studio.
No matter the location, adult volunteer cooks have continued to prepare meals weekly, shepherding along teenagers as they learned meal preparation and packaging, as well as the importance of giving back to their hometown.
“It gives people a sense of community, a sense of care, a sense of purpose that comes together,” Harrell said. “To provide for people, to be there for them, it’s a vehicle that’s taken something difficult and awful like cancer and brought something positive out of it, and it brings people together of all ages and gives them a common purpose.”
Typically, the Village Project serves around 180 families per week, preparing the food each Monday and Tuesday and delivering the finished products on Tuesdays. The client base has continued to expand over the years, and currently consists of about 350 between the five communities.
Also located at headquarters is the Project Shoppe, a retail front where customers can purchase the same meals – usually one meat and one vegetarian option – that are made fresh in-house every week. Volunteers also make a variety of food items ranging from desserts to herb salts to granola. The store sells locally sourced items like honey and salsa, greeting cards and even hats and scarves made by Love Your Melon, an organization that donates 50% of sales to pediatric cancer nonprofits all over the world.
Along with food preparation and the storefront, Harrell added community engagement activities like cooking classes and corporate dinners. Everything has come together over time in what she affectionately called “organized chaos.”
“Happy chaos is what the building is,” Harrell said. “We have kids in the craft room painting vases. I bring my dog in and he’s running around everywhere except the kitchen. He’s not allowed in there. Everybody’s usually going around.”
This year, however, COVID-19 has cut into some of that happy chaos. The number of volunteers allowed in the facility at the same time has been drastically reduced, and the organization has had to rely increasingly on Facebook and its website, OurVillageProject.com, to get its message out. Yearly fundraisers like its golf outing and clambake had to be canceled.
“I’ve asked the staff and the volunteers, and that’s what we’ve missed,” Harrell said. “We’ve missed multi-generational people being in the building, people coming together to do something beyond themselves.”
As a nonprofit, the Village Project runs purely on donations, as well as any funds generated by sales at the store. Despite the ravages of the virus on local economies, the organization has continued to fulfill its 10-year mission.
“We’re blessed because guests have provided for us,” Harrell said. “Then you throw in COVID, where people are losing their jobs. It’s difficult, so we’re just trying to be cognizant of what people are going through.”
The Project Shoppe is running a 10% off sale throughout September to mark the anniversary, and is also asking for anyone able and interested to donate $10. A new wrinkle added in for socially distanced times is an online store, where customers can order items and pick them up curbside.
No matter what, meals and assistance for the ever-growing client base will continue. Above all else, the Village Project is about service.
“The clients, they may not know this, but they’re enabling people the joy of knowing how to serve, especially our youth.” Harrell said. “Because of their experience here, they’re taking that to college and different places and taking that love of volunteering and using it in other parts of their life.
“It’s a call, something I feel called to do. It’s the faith to know that God provides, and he always has. This place has been divinely touched; you just have to come in here for five minutes to see it. I’m grateful.”
Contact this reporter at cvoloschuk@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
