Tucked away on the west side of Bay Village, in the same lot as the city’s Naigle Road service department, is the Bay Village Dog Kennel. The kennel sits behind two locked gates. It’s about the size of three typical backyard sheds pushed together.
Various weeds sprout through the gray gravel that covers the ground outside the kennel.
The kennel is rarely used, said Robert Gillespie, Bay Village police chief. Gillespie said the kennel is used between two to four times a month, most stays being only a few hours. Despite this, some residents are concerned about the kennel’s location and condition.
“We present our city as a pet-friendly community. However our current kennel is substandard and the condition of the present kennel doesn’t validate that,” said Nancy Brown, a professional pet sitter and active animal rights activist.
Brown established “The New Bay Village Dog Kennel Fund'' on July 27. The fund aims to “collect financial donations to assist in the building of a brand-new dog kennel structure.” Money raised will be donated to the city.
Brown said the fund will not accept any donations until city council has determined whether or not they are going to move forward with improving the kennel. The fund’s Facebook group has 360 active members as of Aug. 29.
She said Bay Village City Council turned down a donation of $50,000 from a private resident in 2015 to go toward building a new dog kennel.
Mayor Paul Koomar, mayor since 2017, said, “If the city were fortunate enough to receive such a donation, we would use that to operate and maintain the current kennel at its current location near the service garage… it’s a good location because it’s away from residents and dogs who bark.”
Before Bay Village City Council took summer recess, Brown addressed council members. She has been volunteering for the Bay Village Police Animal Control since 2010.
Brown said that the kennel is an old cable storage unit built over 25 years ago that was converted into a “makeshift holding area for pets” by retired Bay Village Police Chief David Wright with help of the service department. It has since been maintained by the service department, which Brown said “put[s] bandaids on it” whenever problems arise.
“It is truly worn and weathered,” Brown told council. “Our residents, their pets and our safety forces deserve better.” She added that the location presents some safety challenges. “There are plenty of enhancements that can be put in place to ensure safety, quality containment and soundproofing.”
A wall-mounted, dual-function heating and cooling unit controls the kennel’s temperature. However, the system does not have a backup generator. Conversely, there is a backup power system at the police station.
Unless an officer visits the kennel, it is empty, any attending dogs who stay overnight are there alone until morning. According to Gillespie, there is no fire alarm or any kind of fire alert system in the dog kennel.
The kennel consists of two dog runs, three small dog cages and three cat carriers. It houses a workbench with storage space, a utility sink, various animal care equipment and cement block walls. Gillespie said that police will often leave the radio on for the dogs to keep them from getting “too freaked out.”
“It’s completely stocked with everything we need,” Gillespie said. “From toys to food to blankets — and then we store some other stuff there too, like extra collars [and] extra cages… it’s an older facility, but where it’s located and how it’s secured, it works for us. We honestly don’t use it that often.”
Gillespie said typically, when a pet gets loose, the owner will notice their animal companion is missing and call the police.
Brown stressed that, while she wants to see the kennel prioritized this year, she is not looking to change the standard operating procedures as they relate to lost dogs. Rather, she is hoping to improve the kennel’s condition and ultimately centralize its location, ideally attaching it to the back of the police station.
“Research and documents have provided an area behind and attached to the police garage that has already been prepped to meet EPA standards when the police station was built,” Brown said. “A drawing was rendered but discussions did not advance.”
In her statement to council, Brown urged residents and council members to visit Bay’s kennel; she further implored them to visit surrounding kennels as a way of comparing. Fairview Park’s kennel was renovated in 2019. Lakewood has plans to renovate its kennel in the near future.
The Fairview kennel renovation project was spearheaded by Fairview Park Police Clerk Diane Williams, according to an article published by Cleveland.com. She completed renovations with only $1,000 in donations and help from seven volunteers.
While Fairview Park’s dog kennel renovations did not include a location change, it did involve replacing the floor drain and installing ceramic tiles, windows and a kennel gate. The volunteers painted the kennel’s walls and donated electrical work and a relocated air conditioner unit, Cleveland.com wrote.
The renovations left them with some unused funds, which helped to purchase leashes, bowls, dog beds and cat beds.
Brown said residents would be less reluctant to bring a stray dog to the kennel if it were updated, improved, and centralized. “Most importantly,” Brown went on. “They would not have to hold on or house a dog in their personal home if an officer was not available. This has happened several times. I question the liability of this.”
Gillespie confirmed this. “We’re so residential that, if you go walking down the street, odds are one of your neighbors has already picked it up, or, if they can’t hold onto it, they’ll call us,” he said. “Most often, if [an officer] is on patrol, [they’ll] just keep the dog in the car with [them], because [they] know it won’t be an hour before somebody calls and says [their dog is missing].”
Alternatively, Bay police will often just bring the dogs back to the station, where they can walk around and interact with the officers. If an owner doesn’t call by night, the dog is taken to the kennel for an overnight stay. “Then usually it’s still maybe hours before somebody calls,” Gillespie said.
Gillespie said that the only time animals are kept longer is if an abandoned animal is found. “That’s pretty rare — that’s maybe once or twice a year.” Even then, he said the dog is only at the Bay kennel overnight, and then the county animal shelter takes them in the next day. Theoretically, if a dog is found abandoned on Friday evening, they would likely spend the weekend in the kennel. If a resident loses their dog over the weekend, they are able to reclaim them over the weekend.
In the event of a legal proceeding where the dog can’t be rehomed to the APL, such as difficulty locating the owner, or if the dog is in divorce proceedings, the dog would end up in the kennel potentially for weeks at a time. Gillespie said this is “So, so rare.”
“If we know a dog is going to be out there for a while, we’ll go and exercise the dog,” Gillespie said “We’ll take them outside in that fenced-in area and play ball with them for twenty minutes.”
The last time a pet stayed for a long stretch was Aug. 11, 2019, when two dogs were abandoned by their owners. The house the dogs were left in had no electricity, and garbage and feces covered the inside of the home. No food or water was made available, A veterinarian determined they were malnourished.
The dogs, Baker and Apollo, were taken to the Bay Village Kennel, where they stayed for about three months.
Gillespie acknowledged the community interest in centralizing the kennel. “I don’t know if there’s a perfect place for it,” he said. “I like the place that it’s in now because it offers high levels of protection.”
He worries that centralizing the kennel or omitting the current high levels of protection in place will open up the community to potential danger and nuisance. “Are there going to be noise complaints? If they bark [in the current kennel] nobody hears them.”
On The New Bay Village Dog Kennel Fund Facebook page, Brown has noted that there are no residents who live behind the police station, implying that there would be no noise complaints from barking.
Brown is to address the kennel’s condition at the Monday, Sept. 5 city council meeting. Those interested in participating in The New Bay Village Dog Kennel Fund can join the campaign’s Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/527051819421732.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.