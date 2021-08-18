By the end of the weekend, treelawns across the Westshore area were covered in tree limbs, branches, leaves, giant stumps and other debris gathered in the wake of violent storms that smashed across the region last week.
Clean up continues in the aftermath of winds surpassing 80 mph that threw thick limbs and felled trees like kindling across roads, into powerlines, on sidewalks and into houses in numerous cities, including Sheffield Lake, Bay Village, Westlake and Lakewood, according to the National Weather Service.
The day after the storm, as more rain fell, more than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power across five counties in Northeast Ohio. Many didn’t get power restored until Saturday. Some Bay Village residents were trapped for several days in their home as live power lines made leaving dangerous.
Some of the final residents left without power were finally helped Saturday said Rich Snyder, public safety service director for Rocky River. Snyder said that at one point, around 3,000 residents in the city were without power.
The outages were prioritized by the number of people affected first with individuals coming after. Rocky River opened up Memorial Hall in the Don Umerley Civic Center as a cooling station for residents without power to come use the air conditioning and charge devices.
The service department had workers out starting Wednesday night to remove tree limbs and they continued working through Saturday.
In Rocky River the new police station lost power, as well as the ice rink and the service garage. Snyder said the police department had a backup generator in use, and “thankfully” there was no ice at the rink right now.
“We are still in the process of cleanup throughout the community,” Snyder said. “We have crews throughout the city.”
“The residents in the community always pull together in times like this,” Snyder said. “We try to do our part and we appreciate the patience of the residents of the community.”
In Bay Village nearly every person left without power had it restored by Sunday night said Mayor Paul Koomar.
Koomar said this is one of the worst storms he had seen since Hurricane Sandy leaving multiple homes damaged by branches and limbs. The city opened it's police station community room for residents to come and charge their phones and cool down.
"Our safety forces on the night of the storm responded to over 40 calls and did a great job," Koomar said. "Our service deptartment was out to clear right of ways and roadways and did great job." and neighbors have been incredibly helpful to those affected
"Our neighbors have been incredibly helpful to residents affected by the storm," Koomar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.