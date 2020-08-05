When Bay Village senior Emma Spirollari was in middle school, one of her classmates asked if her parents, Albanian immigrants, were terrorists. It’s moments like this that she and Bay Village school district officials are working to stamp out through community awareness campaigns.
Last month, the district introduced the The Equity in Action committee, a group of administrators, teachers, parents and students working to promote a safe and inclusive school environment for students.
“By identifying areas of improvement within our learning community, goal setting, action planning and collaborating with various stakeholders, Bay Village schools can do its part in making a systemic change in society by educating our students to become responsible and civic-minded adults, ” said Bay High School Vice Principal Ramsey Inman, who is starting his second year in the position in the fall.
The committee is in the development stages and it’s not completely clear what the group will do. However, its primary focus is making education more equitable for the district’s students, Inman said.
“We are still building the framework and assessing the needs for mobilizing the committee,” he said. “More information will come out in the upcoming weeks.”
Inman is leading the group with three district officials: co-Vice Principal Tom Grodek, Director of Human Resources Holly Schafer and Director of Curriculum Char Shyrock. However the group is also looking for teachers, students, parents and community members to help run it.
The committee was introduced at the July 13 school board meeting, but it has been in the works since June, according to information provided by the school district. Leaders of both the Bay Village Anti-Racism Network and Teens Against Racism, a student group formed by Spirollari in June, hope to advise the committee.
“Bay is a majority-white community and it’s important that we still represent the minorities that live here as well,” Spirollari said. Of the city’s 15,295 residents, 93.6% are white and 6.3% are Black, Hispanic, Asian or other, according to information provided by neighbourhoodscout.com.
The committee is one of the main reform policies being sought by The Bay Village Anti-Racism Network, a grassroots activism group that formed in June after the death of George Floyd. Last month, the group introduced a petition seeking a diversity, equity, and anti-racism committee to review and promote a more diverse curriculum; a citizen review board to evaluate city policies, police policies, strategies and procedures to ensure they are anti-racist; and for the Police Department to adopt the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board Statewide Standards.
The group also asked City Council to vote on a resolution denouncing racism and discrimination, which passed 6-1 during a special meeting July 27. Councilwoman Nancy Stainbrook voted against the resolution, saying the constitution already lays out anti-racist protections.
While plans are still being put in place, officials are confident the committee will ensure a better future for the district’s students.
“Our committee’s goal is to create a plan of action that will continue to provide a safe environment where all our students and staff feel empowered, engaged and inspired. We are working to identify equity-related issues that may be barriers and take steps to remove them. This work has already led to a number of rich conversations and the chance to reflect on how, as a district, we can look at the educational experience for all our students through an equity lens. ” Shryock said. In an email “I am looking forward to being a part of the work that will be happening now, and throughout the next few years as we work to make systemic change.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
