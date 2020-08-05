High school can be stressful, particularly for students with special needs.
Bay High School senior Bea Jones wanted to make things easier for them through her Gold Award project for the Girl Scouts. She raised $500 to purchase and install a swing aimed at calming overstimulated and panicked special-needs fellow students.
“High school can be alienating for everyone and when you throw into the mix what they deal with every day, it’s even harder,” Bea, 17, said. “I wanted to help them lead a more normal social life without having to worry about being overwhelmed.”
The project is part of her quest for the Gold Award, the Eagle Scout equivalent for the Girl Scouts. Bea chose to help the special-needs class at the high school because of how the community has treated her over the years. When she moved to Bay Village in seventh grade, the special-needs class at the middle school welcomed her with a winter coat and cookies, Bea said.
The swing, called a Special Education Sensory Therapy Swing, is designed to soothe the user’s senses. This can be helpful if a student with special needs becomes overstimulated during class. The swing can help the user calm down and regain their emotional balance. The swing will hang in the school’s sensory room, where students can go to calm down through soothing music, waterfalls and play therapy, said Intervention Specialist Rick Manderine.
Bea raised the money through a bake sale called “Baking Buddies” that she held at school events. She sold cookies, brownies and Rice Krispies treats made with the help of Manderine and his nine special-needs students. Baking the treats with the students she was helping was Bea’s favorite part of the project.
“Bea has a heart and passion for kids in our special-needs room,” said high school Principal Jason Martin. “She saw the benefits of a sensory swing for the students. She engaged the students within the special-needs room and made this project come into play.”
The Gold Award is the Girl Scouts’ highest award. Participants must complete 80 hours of community service working toward improving their community. Before a project can begin, it must be vetted and approved by the organization.
Bea said fulfilling the 80-hour requirement was her biggest obstacle. She began planning the project last August and started making and selling cookies at the end of the year. When Ohio closed because of the pandemic in March, she was just 15 hours short of meeting her requirement. To make up for the lost time, she made a video explaining why her project was important to organization leaders.
When she isn’t working to improve the lives of others, Bea’s plate is still pretty full. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, plays soccer for the Bay Village Rockets and has a job at Malley’s after school. She also volunteers to help the city’s senior community.
“I was a little worried about it at first because she was really loaded up with classwork and then the thought of taking on an 80-hour project was quite an undertaking,” said Bea’s father, Tim Jones. “I’m extremely proud of the work she did.”
Bea also had help from her family. Her sister Alice, 12, helped bake food and carry equipment around when Bea hurt her foot earlier this year.
The swing will be available this semester and Bea hopes that it will help students take the edge off.
“I wanted to help them lead a more social life and you can’t do that if you’re overstimulated and not at your best,” Bea said. “Hopefully, the swing will help.”
