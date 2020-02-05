The city’s 2020 road repaving program is expected to begin in April.
Bids for work on sections of Knickerbocker Road, Rexford Road and Aberdeen Avenue, expected to cost $479,570, will be sought this week and will be reviewed by the end of March, Safety Service Director Jon Liskovec said.
Work will also include maintenance on curbs and catch basins.
Bay Village is also considering doing work on Kenilworth Drive and Oakmoore Avenue, which the city estimates will cost $307,700.
While repaving is the bulk of the work, other needed repairs could be found once work starts, Liskovec said.
“It depends on what crews see when the existing asphalt is removed and we have a clearer picture of what’s going on,” Liskovec said. “There will either be a full-depth repair or a partial depth repair.”
Residents will be notified prior to work, though Liskovec believes that traffic flow will be maintained during the monthlong project.
City officials picked these roads for repair based on data that showed they need the most attention.
This is one of three road projects the city is planning. Council approved a $363,000 contract on Jan. 27 with Tri-Mor Corp, of Twinsburg for work in the Sunset neighborhood. Another project is repaving parts of the Longbeach Parkway later this year.
