Nicholas Lucak completed his Eagle Scout project in the fall, building an outdoor classroom for Normandy Elementary students, on March 27 he officially became an Eagle Scout.
The 15-year-old Bay Village high schooler took his oath alongside Ethan Bennett, Declan Markling and Jack Mediate.
Nicholas achieving this honor at age 15 makes his mother Robin Lucak proud.
“He worked hard with his Eagle Project and to me and his father it means that we’ve accomplished something that he is able to handle his extracurriculars and stay organized,” Lucak said. “I was really proud that he was able to do that.”
Lucak reached out to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown to have a flag flown over the state capital and gathered certificates for the boys of the flag flying. Brown sent a letter about his own time as an Eagle Scout.
“He understands the importance of this and then Sen. Michael Skindell, Sen. Nickie Antonio, State Representative Monique Smith and Mayor Koomar were all in attendance,” Lucak said.
Lucak said Nicholas wants to go to the air Force Academy in the future and fly planes.
