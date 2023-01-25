ROCKET

Twenty-two Bay HIgh School students received 39 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards, with 17 receiving Gold Key awards, 11 Silver Key awards and 11 Honorable Mentions. The Gold Key award is the highest honor of distinction in this competition. 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.