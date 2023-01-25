Twenty-two Bay HIgh School students received 39 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards, with 17 receiving Gold Key awards, 11 Silver Key awards and 11 Honorable Mentions. The Gold Key award is the highest honor of distinction in this competition.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
Snow showers early will become steadier snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:54 am
Twenty-two Bay HIgh School students received 39 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards, with 17 receiving Gold Key awards, 11 Silver Key awards and 11 Honorable Mentions. The Gold Key award is the highest honor of distinction in this competition.
Senior Emilia Ullom received three Gold Keys in the Painting category and one Gold Key in the Art Portfolio category, she is one of only five students in the Greater Cleveland Region nominated for an American Visions award.
“The amount of talent within this group is exceptional,” said Thomas Schemrich, chairperson of Bay HIgh School’s Art Department. “I have no doubt that many of these students will go on to successfully pursue art careers in college and beyond.”
Students were entered into the competition by Bay High School Art Department faculty members including Schemrich, Greg Hildebrandt, Grace Outcalt and English teacher Kristen Srsen Kenny. Cleveland Institute of Art faculty served as judges for this annual competition.
Photography Gold Key winners:
Senior Larson Toil
Juniors Gianna Crimaldi and Laila Florentino.
Freshman Sebastian Sabre (2)
Sculpture Gold Key winners:
Senior Emilia Gulley
Sophomore Olivia McIntire
Painting Gold Key winners::
Senior Emilia Ullom (3)
Juniors Mallory Fry, Danielle Lentes and Annie McMerrell
Freshman Martin Hausler (2)
Drawing & Illustration Gold Key winner:
Freshman Martin Hausler
Besides Art Award winners, 14 students received 21 awards in the 2023 Scholastic Writing Awards, including five Gold Key awards, three Silver Key awards and 13 Honorable Mentions.
Personal Essay & Memoir Gold Key winners:
Senior Amelia Bohac
Senior Charlotte Reising
Junior Aaron Ingraham
Poetry Gold Key winners:
Senior Isabella Fusco
Junior Faith Teutschbein
Submissions were entered into the competition by Kenney and Bay High School English Department faculty member Erin Beirne.
“We are very proud of these students and their teachers for their hard work. said Beatriz Bishop. Bay High School English Department chairperson. “The Scholastic Awards are a fantastic showcase for the talent and creativity of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.