BAY VILLAGE
Community members are still trying to absorb the fact that their beloved summer celebration Bay Days, as well as the Fourth of July fireworks, have been canceled.
The decision was necessary for the health and safety of Bay Village residents, according to Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar.
“This event attracts a ton of people and the guidance we’ve been getting from the county Board of Health is that large gatherings being prohibited would not change until the middle of summer,” Koomar said. “We wanted to cancel this as soon as possible so that we could give those organizations involved a chance to prepare.”
The event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, is a primary way for many organizations like the Bay Village Green Team to fundraise and spread awareness. Koomar hopes the early cancellation will free these organizations to come up with new ways to raise funds this summer.
Officials were also concerned about how they could sanitize each attraction as more people used it, Councilwoman Lydia DeGeorge said.
The city’s Fourth of July fireworks display has also been canceled to prevent large crowds from gathering. Officials were able to cancel the contract for fireworks estimated to cost $11,000 at no cost. The city will also not lose any money due to canceling the event as it had not yet signed any contracts for rides and vendors, said Law Director Mark Barbour.
“Everyone has been really understanding about our situation and really helpful,” he said.
Residents have had mixed reactions about the cancellations. Since posted on Facebook, the news has drawn more than 200 reactions from the community.
“I’m stunned, very disappointed, huge loss for our community,” Joe O’Connor posted.
“You can be disappointed, but no one should be angry over this,” Chris Tarr wrote in a separate post. “It’s for the safety of the Bay Village residents. We follow the rules and have made sacrifices but that doesn’t mean other communities and groups of people haven’t as well … Koomar made the right call.”
The four-day event has been a fixture in Bay Village for more than 80 years. Originally, it was a one-day picnic for the community to come together and celebrate the Fourth of July in Cahoon Park, according to Bay Village Historian Kay Laughlin.
DeGeorge hopes residents won’t let the cancellations stop them from celebrating the holiday this summer.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” DeGeorge said. “It’s disappointing and I’m sorry we had to throw this on to the list of things not going on this summer. I hope that our residents will be able to use this time to reflect and find other ways to celebrate our country's independence and look forward to this event next year.”
