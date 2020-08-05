After months of being closed, the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center in Bay Village has begun offering guided tours through its many animal exhibits. Visitors will get a chance to see how the organization cares for the animals, including bald eagles, turtles and snakes. Up to six people will get a personal tour with one of the organization’s program specialists for $75 per family or group. Tours are being held every day this month except for Sundays. Masks are required for everyone over the age of 7 and hand-sanitation stations will be available around the facility. To register, go to lensc.org.
Bay Village tour on the wild side
