Bay Village schools Superintendent has been on the job less than a month and he’s about to take on a big task: Convincing voters to raise their taxes.
Bay Village voters will be asked to adopt a 7.2-mill permanent operating levy for city schools on Nov. 8. If approved, the levy would generate $5.3 million annually for day-to-day school needs, including salaries for teachers and staff, as well as general maintenance.
Prebles, who started his job on Aug. 1,has been involved with more than 10 levy campaigns throughout his career as a superintendent. He blames the state funding model and its lack of inflationary component for the repeated levy campaigns.
“Schools like Bay Village, who are considered by the state to be wealthy districts, whose constituents pay a relatively higher percentage of their local school taxes, are forced into this circumstance every three to four years,” Prebles said. “Fortunately for us, due to prudent fiscal decisions that have been made, we've been able to hold off this cycle for a period of six years.”
The school board voted unanimously July 11 to put the levy on the ballot.
If approved, the owner of a home valued at $300,00 would pay an additional $756 more in property taxes. Property taxes would go up an additional $252 for each $100,000 of home valuation.
The biggest chunk of the district’s budget goes toward paying staff salaries. District Treasurer Meghan Rohde said that 59% of this school year’s budget will be spent on staff salaries. When benefits are factored in, that number rises to 79%.
The school district has been seeing revenue shortfalls of $3 million in the past three years, which means either the district needs additional revenue or budget cuts must be made to balance the district’s budget.
The district consistently ranks among the top 1% of Ohio’s 924 public school districts, according to Public School Review. Bay Village schools have a 97% graduation rate. More than 80% of students participate in athletics, activities and arts. According to Public School Review,
Bay Village has not had a school levy on the ballot since 2016. According to the Ohio Department of Education’s State Report Card, the district funnels almost 74% of its funds back into classroom instruction.
Rohde said that in comparison to 22 other school districts in Cuyahoga County, Bay comes in third place for school districts redirecting the largest percentage of funds back into classroom instruction. This percentage places Bay ahead of cities such as Orange, Chagrin Falls, Rocky River, Solon, Westlake and Beachwood.
Funds from the operating levy would be used to support the continuation of district programs as well as classroom instruction.
Prebles had no prediction if the high inflation rate the nation’s economy has been suffering this year will have an impact on the levy campaign and lead voters to reject it.
“Although I can't speculate on the personal finances of community members regarding the levy, I am very appreciative of the history of support for education which this community has, and therefore am hopeful that a positive outcome will occur in November,” he said in an email.
In April, the district received the Auditor of State Award for its clean audit reports
for fiscal year 2021. The district was one of 104 in Ohio to receive this distinction.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
