While people look forward to the future, Thursday was the perfect night for retro burgers, milkshakes and a movie in Rocky River. More than 40 cars packed into the back lot of Bearden’s on Lake Road to watch “Rocky” on a massive LED screen. Bearden’s also offered meals from its food truck, including a burger it’s testing out called The Jimbo, a sweet and spicy patty served on an English muffin. While the next screening, “Grease” on Sept. 12, is sold out, tickets are still available for the double feature of “Frankenstein” and “The Birds” on Oct. 10 and are being sold for $40 a car. For tickets, call 440-333-4500.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.