While people look forward to the future, Thursday was the perfect night for retro burgers, milkshakes and a movie in Rocky River. More than 40 cars packed into the back lot of Bearden’s on Lake Road to watch “Rocky” on a massive LED screen. Bearden’s also offered meals from its food truck, including a burger it’s testing out called The Jimbo, a sweet and spicy patty served on an English muffin. While the next screening, “Grease” on Sept. 12, is sold out, tickets are still available for the double feature of “Frankenstein” and “The Birds” on Oct. 10 and are being sold for $40 a car. For tickets, call 440-333-4500.
Bearden’s retro movie night a knockout
