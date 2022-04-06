The Beck Center for Performing Arts is undergoing a multi-year, $6.7 million facelift.
Little has changed at the center since the arts education and performing center was built in 1975 with $600,000 raised and matched by businessman Kenneth Beck. But that is changing as the well-known arts facility is transforming into a modern venue that will be more energy efficient and meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Small, cramped classrooms have been replaced by open rooms with modern lighting. Four dance studios are now available in the main building.
And it’s not over. More work will be done in the near future, including redoing the front entrance and razing the building just east of the entrance.
“We started our capital campaign March 10, 2020,” Director of Development Megan DeFranco said. “We started work on the education wing on March 10, 2021. We had our ribbon cutting for it on March 10, 2022. We’ll have to figure out what we’re doing next year.”
The center makes improvements as it raises money from its capital campaign. With the cost of materials fluctuating, planners are waiting to see if there is enough money to make the improvements. Originally, the campaign goal was $5.7 million, but that was raised to $6.7 million.
“We determined that we needed to do that,” President and CEO Cindy Einhouse said. “And so it was a combination of several things, and the board decided to take on additional million dollars for the goal.”
Phase one, completed in 2020, revamped the building’s education wing, which included enlarging classrooms and adding ramps that met the American Disability Act requirements.
Rooms designated for drawing, clay work, and other artforms run along the front corridor of the building.
A dance studio gives viewers pause because one of the walls is not parallel, so the ballet barre gives the illusion of the floor being slanted.
“This was formerly the lounge for the movie theater,” Einhouse said. “It looks as if it’s slanted, but it’s not. It’s just the shape of the room that makes this optical illusion.”
The theater was the Lucier Theater, built in 1915 for motion pictures. When the company moved into the site in 1938, the theater was converted for stage performances. Today, the ornate molding still exists outside the former projector room.
Phase two renovated the rear of the building. Originally an armory, the building now houses the center for music. It has a large recital hall, and rooms designed for lessons for instruments.
Phase three – or is it 2.5 as Einhouse and DeFranco joked – includes renovating the entrance area and moving the ticketing area closer to the door.
The final phase will be razing the building east of the entrance and turning the spot into a green area similar to the one by the one in front of the building.
“This is a project that’s been going on since about 2016,” DeFranco said.”The main goals of the project were to improve the building. It wasn’t ADA accessible. So we wanted to bring all the sites and all the different nooks and crannies up to ADA accessibility. And we also wanted to make it a little bit more energy efficient.”
This will allow easier access by students. There are classes for art therapy as well as classes for students with disabilities.
Students sign up for many of the art classes. But many of the performances are witnessed by students from across the area. Virtual lessons were given as well during the pandemic.
In all, five counties are served by the center.
“We were nervous about taking on a big project during the pandemic,” Einhouse said. “We’re glad we did. We were able to get a lot done. We hope to be done with the capital campaign by June 1 so we can finish getting everything done.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.