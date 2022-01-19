The school district will not put an operating and permanent improvement levy on the May 3 ballot. But voters could see the tax issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The school board voted 5-0 on Jan. 12 against the proposal. The proposed 4.9-mill tax would have raised $5.3 million annually, with $4.8 million for day-to-day operations and $500,000 for permanent improvements.
District Treasurer Greg Markus said part of the idea behind the permanent improvement portion of the levy is to build up the improvement fund and defer or delay a bond issue for the foreseeable future.
Markus said there is still time to consider a levy for the May ballot, but time is running out. There would need to be two meetings to pass the required resolutions and file everything with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections by Feb. 2.
“As the board expressed, they are very much looking to a November levy request instead of May to provide more time to analyze the fiscal situation, especially with the three new board members coming on just this month,” Markus said.
At 4.9 mills, the levy would add an additional $171.50 in property taxes to a home valued at $100,000. A home valued at $200,000 would pay an extra $343 in new property taxes.
Voters defeated a similar tax levy last May.
In other business, all students and faculty have been required to wear masks since they returned Jan. 3 from Christmas break. That could change to optional mask-wearing for K-12 students on Monday.
Superintendent Michael Shoaf said it was important for the board to state its position by Thursday’s board meeting to give guidance for how masking will be handled in the new semester.
Contact this reporter at mmacarthur@westlifenews.com or 440-871–5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.