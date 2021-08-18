Investigations are continuing into the circumstances regarding the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in the rocks at the edge of Lake Erie at Lakewood Park.
Lakewood dispatch received a call from the U.S. Coast Guard around 7:58 p.m. informing police of a report that a body was in the water, and partially on the rocks, in a cove at the northeast end of the park, according to Lakewood police spokesman Sgt. William Deucher.
Lakewood Police and Fire responded, and the body of a middle-aged black male was located in that location. No identification was located on the male’s person or in the surrounding area.
The male was believed to be approximately 5’10 tall, 150-170 lbs, and in his 40’s or 50’s. He had a moustache and goatee. The male was wearing a t-shirt with the words, “That Rich Life” on the front of it.
The investigation is on-going.
