With spring beginning to make an appearance, the question for Rocky River residents and Lake Erie visitors is when will they be able to enjoy the new lakefront pier at Bradstreet’s Landing.
The answer is: Soon
The last delay is being caused by the stainless steel pier railings, which Safety Service Director Rich Snyder said should arrive this week.
The contractor is to install the railing and also work on some concrete and electrical punch-list items, Snyder said.
“As soon as we start having fabricated pieces of railing the contractor is going to get started once we have a manageable amount to get out there,” Snyder said. “As we get a little bit into spring here the weather should calm down and allow for easier access to go out and install them on the pier.”
In October, city officials hoped the 596-foot long pier that extends 596 feet into Lake Erie would open by late November. About half the pier, the section closest to the shore which was built in the 1950s, had to be rebuilt.
In November, the city said the goal was to reopen the pier in late winter.
The pier was closed and declared unsafe in September 2017 after divers who inspected it discovered crumbling concrete, missing supports and fractured steel panels in the pillars closest to the shore. The other half of the pier, added in 1989, was deemed to be in good shape. The city closed the park in 2019.
Punch-list items include a medallion installed between the old and new pier sections and weathered steel poles that will have shade sails attached.
Phase II of the estimated $3.4 million park facelift, which includes the pier, will be put out to bid this month. Work includes a pedestrian bridge over Spencer Creek to reach the beach, shoreline stabilization, a boardwalk between the bridge and pier and the reconfiguration of the parking lot and entrance. The east entrance will be eliminated and a single entrance created where cars can enter and exit.
Phase II will be bid as one item. Snyder said public access is a top priority for the next stage.
“The residents in the community have waited too long to access the pier so we’re going to make sure that we work with the engineer and contractor to maintain pier access once it is all ready to go,” Snyder said. “There may be temporary closures but we plan on providing access and maintaining it during the majority of the construction of the next phase.”
Park restrooms were removed recently to maintain viewers of the lake, Snyder said. He added that temporary restrooms are available at the south end of the parking lot but more permanent restrooms were not included in this phase.
Snyder said the city is hoping to include them next year.
“One of the reasons that are advantageous to us in moving the facilities is that the current restroom facilities have a sanitary lift station and require a pump system to be able to pump the gray water up to Lake Road,” Snyder said. “By moving the restrooms we will be able to maintain the viewership of the lake and simplify the sanitary needs of the restrooms.”
Snyder said the goal is for Phase II construction to be completed by the fall.
“This project has been a multi-phase process and we’re incorporating a lot of green space into this park,” Snyder said. “We really appreciate the support and patience of the community and we’re looking forward to getting as much of this done as we can and getting this park back open to the public.”
