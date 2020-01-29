ROCKY RIVER
Kareem Hunt’s future as a running back for the Cleveland Browns could be doubt following a stop Jan. 21 on Interstate 90 for speeding because police found a small amount of marijuana and an open vodka bottle in a backpack.
In a dashcam video of the 12:18 p.m. stop, Hunt said to the arresting officer, Michael Asbury, that he would fail a drug test if it was administered then.
“Yes sir. It’s the off season,” the 24-year-old Willoughby South High School graduate said. “Sorry I was having a good time.”
Police stopped Hunt while he was driving west on I-90. The 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan was doing 77 mph in a 60 mph zone, said Rocky River Lt. George Lichman.
He is appear in Rocky River Municipal Court at 9 a.m Feb. 5 for the speeding offense. As of Monday, police had not charged Hunt with any offenses related to the marijuana.
Hunt told Asbury that, “I’ve been through a lot,” and sounded like he was crying. He said he was stressed and had lost everything.
When Asbury approached the car, he smelled what appeared to be marijuana, prompting him to ask Hunt to let them search the car, Lichman said Officers found three separate small amounts of marijuana totaling less than 1 gram in a backpack in the back seat and confiscated it, he said.
The incident occurred less than a year after the NFL suspended Hunt for the first eight games of the 2019 season after several off-field altercations while he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. The most recent incident occurred Feb. 10, 2018, at a Cleveland hotel, where Hunt was seen on video and hitting a woman during an argument.
The Chiefs cut him in November 2018 after the incident came to light and the Browns later signed him for the 2019 season. Hunt is a Willoughby South High School graduate who was a star running back at the University of Toledo.
Browns officials released a statement Friday saying the team was aware of the incident and was investigating further.
