LORAIN COUNTY
Plans for a coordinated emergency radio system for Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake, Sheffield Village and North Ridgeville are on hold as each community involved evaluates the budget impacts of COVID-19.
Avon, Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village have postponed discussion of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would split the cost of the new $767,171 regional radio system. This is because they don’t know how their budgets for 2020 have been impacted. In the agreement, each community was agreeing to contribute 20%, or about $152,234 upfront for a system in which each community’s fire and police department can communicate between the municipalities as they handle day to day dispatches for emergencies like fires. It is the primary way each department will handle their communications.
The project, by Cleveland Communications, would improve communications among the communities’ safety service departments by installing a new two-repeater radio system that will incorporate three channels. The change will remove radio interference from Canadian stations, which regularly disrupts communications. The improvements also remove any interference from electromagnetic disturbances such as sun spots, and decrease communication congestion between fire and police departments.
The bulk of the money goes to installing equipment on water towers in Avon and Avon Lake, as well as the need for new radio equipment for each department. Avon, Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village are waiting for a $1 million FEMA grant to purchase the equipment. However, grant acceptance has been delayed due to the pandemic.
“I’m not introducing anything to council until I’m certain I know where the money is coming from,” Sheffield Village Mayor John Hunter said in a phone interview Friday.
Avon City Council does not plan to review and approve the document until September or October, Mayor Bryan Jensen said.
North Ridgeville plans to wait until the other cities begin reviewing the memorandum before taking any action on it, Mayor Kevin Corcoran said.
The delay in approval hinders progress on the project, as the five communities agreed to split the cost evenly and all must sign off on the memorandum before a final contract can be signed. Due to these postponements, the project, which Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa hoped to have started by the end of the year, could be delayed until 2021.
“This MOU establishes an organization to manage the radio system,” Betsa said. “We need this document to be agreed to before anything else gets done because each city will be responsible for its upkeep.”
Avon Lake City Council has begun reviewing the memorandum and is expected to approve its portion of it next month, Betsa said.
“The current system we use has been problematic for years,” he said. “Our radio systems are in the worst shape of all the services in the city. If I had to ballpark how old the radio system is, I believe it was built in the 1970s.”
The project has been spearheaded by the communities’ fire chiefs, who have been working on getting the new radio system for five years, said North Ridgeville Fire Chief John Reese.
While the project has been delayed due to budget issues, Reese believes it’s well worth the money. This is because the No. 1 cause of death for those in the line of duty is a breakdown in communication, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
“We would not be pushing this project if it wasn’t so important to our communities,” Reese said. “At least on our end, part of the reason we work so well together is that our communication is effective. That’s why this will benefit our community and residents.”
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.