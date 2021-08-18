Here is the list of candidates in opposed races on the Nov. 2 general election ballot:
AVON
- Ward 1
- Corey Barnes
- Bob Butkowski (incumbent)
- Jennifer Demaline
- Ward 2
- Dennis McBride (incumbent)
- Mark Pesta
- Ward 3
- Rebecca Martin
- Tony Moore (incumbent)
- Ward 4
- Andrew McDonnell
- Russell Meade
- Scott Radcliffe (incumbent)
- Board of Education: Elect 3
- Matt Canning (incumbent)
- Laura Chonko
- Alissa Gault
- Greg Pinter
- Tara Tatman (incumbent)
- John P. Weigman (incumbent)
AVON LAKE
- Council-at-Large
- Zachary Arnold (incumbent)
- Martin E. O’Donnell (incumbent)
- Karl C. Zuber (incumbent)
- Board of Muni Utilities
- Anthony L. Abram
- Timothy M. Rush
- Ward 3
- Deanna M. Leitner
- Mark A. Spaetzel (incumbent)
- Board of Education: Elect 2
- Jenefer S. Machovina
- Chip Minnich
- Alfred Schiazza
- Michael Sherban (incumbent)
BAY VILLAGE
- City Council:
- Ward 2:
- Lydia DeGeorge (incumbent)
- James C. Strunk
- Ward 3:
- Mike Greco (incumbent)
- Bernadette Power
- Gary S. Sharp
- Board of Education: Elect 3
- Casey Ault
- Scott Dwyer
- Amy Huntley
- Timothy Jerome
- Dave Jones
- Patrick E. Mosier
- Scott A. Schulz
- Andrey Stojic
- John D. Taylor
FAIRVIEW PARK
- Board of Education: Elect 2
- Joslyn Dalton
LAKEWOOD:
- Judge of Municipal Court
- Sara Fagnilli
- Tess Neff Nonpartisan
- Brian M. Taubman
- City Council
- Member at Large
- Kyle G. Baker
- Tom Bullock (incumbent)
- Keith Davey
- Sarah Kepple (incumbent)
- Tristan Rader (incumbent)
- Laura Rodriguez-Carbone
- Mark A. Schneider
- Susannah Selnick
- Board of Education: Elect 2
- Edward Favre (incumbent)
- Nora Katzenberger
- Betsy Bergen Shaughnessy (incumbent)
NORTH OLMSTED
- Mayor
- Nicole Daily Jones
- Kevin Kennedy (incumbent)
- President of Council
- Lou Brossard (incumbent, Ward 1)
- Aaron Campbell
- Ward 1
- Jeff Haug
- Christopher Scarl
- Ward 2
- Chris Glassburn (incumbent)
- Michael Held
- Ward 3
- Mary Gilchrest
- Cheron Kelly (incumbent)
- Ward 4
- Alejandro Chock
- Mary Ellen Hemann (incumbent)
- Board of Education: Elect 3
- Teri Groden (incumbent)
- Thomas Herbster (incumbent)
- Gina Lehman
- Kimberly Rahm (incumbent)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE
- Council at large: Elect 3
- Georgia Awig .
- Martin DeVries (incumbent)
- Jason Jacobs (incumbent)
- Kevin McNulty
- Paul Wolanski
Board of Education: Elect 3
- Justin Balmert
- Jeff Grigsby
- Kelly McCarthy (incumbent)
- John Pinchak
- Marci Saxon (incumbent)
ROCKY RIVER
- City Council
- Member at Large:
- Chirstina Morris (incumbent)
- Stacey Schrantz Reid
- Katie Timmons
- Arabian Whitman
- David W. Furry (incumbent)
- Brian J. Sindelar
- Ward 1:
- Lisa M. Havemann
- Thomas J. Hunt (incumbent)
- Ward 3:
- Jeanne Gallagher
- Michael P. O'Donnell (incumbent)
- Board of Education: Elect 3
- Chuck Bartsche
- Peter Corrigan
- Danielle Folliett-Munk
- Darryl Forest
- Kelly Frindt
- Kathy Goepfert (incumbent)
- Grace Kennedy
- Lauren Negrey
- Laurie Rauser
- Jessica Wilson
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
- Council at large
- Matthew Bliss (incumbent)
- Dan Forror (incumbent)
- Joe Koster (incumbent)
- Robert Yarber, Jr. (incumbent)
SHEFFIELD LAKE
- Ward 1
- Leanna Stark (incumbent)
- Ward 2
- Rocky Radeff (incumbent)
- Ward 3
- Bill Wtulich Jr. (incumbent)
- Ward 4
- Mark J. Erdei (incumbent)
SHEFFIELD/SHEFFIELD LAKE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT: Elect 2
- Jim Fallada
- Sheila Lopez (incumbent)
- Lisa Miller (incumbent
- Michael Palmer
WESTLAKE
- Ward 2
- Nate Cross
- Nick C. Nunnari (incumbent)
- Ward 4
- Jennifer M. Meyer
- Michael F. O’Donnell (incumbent)
- Board of Education: Elect 2
- John J. Finucane (incumbent)
- Barb Leszynski (incumbent)
- Kimberly Todd
