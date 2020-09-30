A Cleveland man suspected of receiving stolen property is free on bond after being found sleeping in a stolen car from Bay Village. Jaharri Jones, 18, is expected to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court for a pretrial hearing on the fourth-degree felony. If convicted, Jones could face six to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Since May, 14 cars have been stolen in Bay Village with 78 reports of items stolen from cars, according to police. All but one car have been recovered. Police officials are waiting on DNA evidence recovered from the cars to find new leads. Typically this process could take two months to complete.
“It’s hard to prove someone actually stole a vehicle. You need to catch them in the act if you want to charge them with grand theft auto.” said Detective Sgt. Jay Elish. “That’s why we charged him with receiving stolen property.”
Bay Village police responded to reports of a vehicle being stolen in the 27000 block of Osborn Road at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 22. Using the car’s digital tracking system, they located the car at 2525 East 35th St. in Cleveland.
Bay Village detectives, along with Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority officers, discovered the vehicle at 10 a.m. with Jones sleeping in the driver’s seat. They arrested him and took him to the Bay Village Police Department for booking.
Jones appeared Sept. 23 in Rocky River Municipal Court, where Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons set his bond at $1,500. He made bail the same day and was released. The stolen vehicle has since been returned to the owner, according to a news release from the department.
“We’ve also been using videos taken of attempted car thefts. Because it’s dark out and the cameras are positioned in awkward areas away from the driveway, it’s hard to identify anyone,” Elish said.
Last month, Jones was charged with grand theft auto in North Olmsted. That case will be heard along with the new charge by a Cuyahoga County grand jury, according to the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas.
This was the second arrest made this month involving car theft in the city. On Sept. 8, officers arrested Michael Rasberry, 30, of Cleveland on suspicion of aggravated burglary after a car chase that ended with him crashing a stolen vehicle into a condo complex. He was arraigned on Sept. 10 in Rocky River Municipal Court, but a second date has not been set. His bail has been set at $150,000, according to court records.
“Stuff like this normally picks up in the summer, but the amount of thefts we’ve had so far is a lot for Bay Village,” Elish said, noting that cars in cities including Fairview Park, Westlake and Rocky River have also been stolen or broken into this summer.
It’s unclear if the car thefts are connected. All the vehicles either had keys inside or electronic keys nearby that allowed the thieves to activate the car remotely, Elish said.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
