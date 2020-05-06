FAIRVIEW PARK
More than $19,000 in cash was taken from an office at the 200 West Apartments sometime around Easter weekend, Fairview Park police said.
“Nobody was in the office for a few days,” said Lt. Paul Shepard. “They found it missing when they went back.”
The money was in a locked drawer, in a locked office and was to be deposited after the holiday, Shepard said. It’s not unusual for an apartment or building to have cash on hand when dealing with a large complex, Shepard said. The 10-story complex has 173 units.
“They would want some money available in case there were multiple transactions in a short period of time and they were planning to make a deposit after getting back from the holiday weekend,” Shepard said.
There wasn’t any major damage to the area and investigators haven’t found any evidence that someone forced their way into the office, Shepard said.
There haven’t been any other recent thefts or similar incidents at the complex office or apartments, Shepard said.
Investigators are checking with other nearby cities for any possible links.
