The fire that destroyed a Barton Road home Feb. 19 may have started in a detached garage.
The home’s residents told firefighters the first sign of the blaze was smoke coming from the garage, Fire Chief John Reese said.
The home was a total loss, Reese said. Insurance investigators ultimately may decide the cause of the fire.
“I’m not sure we can locate a cause because the structure is falling apart and we can’t get in there,” Reese said.
Residents and two dogs made it out of the home safely. Three cats most likely perished.
The Lorain County auditor’s site gives the value of the home as $52,000. The total amount of loss will be higher as the home valuation does not include residents’ belongings or the two cars that were destroyed.
“It was just a tragedy,” Reese said. “The home is destroyed and residents lost everything.”
Cost of the destruction also will include damage to neighboring homes. Those homes never caught fire, Reese said, but suffered exterior damage such as melted siding.
Residents declined help from the American Red Cross after the fire. It is not clear when the remains of the home will be razed.
The fire department received a 911 call about the blaze around 5:40 p.m. The flames were under control in about two hours. North Ridgeville received mutual aid from several departments including Avon and Westlake.
