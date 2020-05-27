BAY VILLAGE
Police Chief Mark Spaetzel is ready to begin building the next part of his life.
Spaetzel is retiring after 34 years as a Bay Village police officer, including the last six and-a-half as chief. For the 13 years before that, he commanded the department’s detective bureau. His last day is June 1.
“It’s been a good run,” Spaetzel, 56, said. “I’m going to spend the next couple months thinking about what I want to do next.”
One thing Spaetzel plans to continue doing is helping build or redo homes on mission projects for the Avon Lake United Church of Christ. Spaetzel has participated in 12 projects in which he and up to 24 other adults team up with up to 75 teenagers and go to various locations around the country to renovate or build homes. Spaetzel is usually a project manager with the group. Locations have included Louisiana, Maine, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
“It’s something I enjoy doing a great deal and all the people in the group get a lot of satisfaction from the work,” he said.
Spaetzel actually considered a career in construction before becoming a police officer.
“I did think about building and architecture, but I also had good role models who helped me want to become a police officer,” Spaetzel said.
One was his grandfather, Ed Spaetzel, who was a part-time police officer in Avon Lake, as well as a maintenance worker for the Avon Lake schools.
“He’d take care of the community as a police officer on the weekend and take care of the school during the week,” Spaetzel said. “I think that’s where I get a lot of my desire to help and serve other people.”
Another role model is his older brother Steve, a detective sergeant with the Lakewood police.
“We tease each other as brothers, but he was a good model as well,” Spaetzel said. “Seeing those two made me start thinking that being a police officer would be a good thing.”
After graduating from Avon Lake High School in 1982, Spaetzel earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Lorain County Community College. He started at Ohio University, ready to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the field.
“But after I’d been there a short time, Bay called about becoming a full-time officer, so I left OU to come take the job here,” Spaetzel said. “I still wanted a four-year degree, so I took courses part time at Baldwin Wallace to finish and get the four-year degree in criminal justice.”
Once he became a Bay Village officer in 1985, he quickly found he enjoyed piecing crimes and incidents together.
“Even when I was a patrolman, I was always looking to see why something happened,” Spaetzel said. “When I was a sergeant working on midnight shifts, I’d look into things as well and then go discuss them with the detectives.”
Like many Northeast Ohio officers, Spaetzel still wants to see the Amy Mihaljevic case solved. Mihaljevic is the 10-year-old Bay Village girl who was kidnapped from the Bay Square Shopping Plaza on Oct. 27, 1989. The case drew nationwide attention with thousands of people becoming involved in searches and parts of the investigation. Her body was found Feb. 8, 1990, in rural Ruggles Township in Ashland County. The case continues to draw investigators from all over the country, as well as international media attention.
Spaetzel had a poster seeking information about the case posted in the chief’s office with a similar poster also seen prominently on the wall of the department’s detective bureau. Evidence recovered from where she was found is still being examined with the most recent advances in forensic science.
“It’s frustrating to me leaving the job with that still unresolved,” Spaetzel said. “We all continue to ask questions and work on it.”
He is willing to continue working on the case.
“That would be up to the chief and mayor, if they wanted me to come back and do that,” Spaetzel said. “It would be nice to devote more time exclusively to that.”
Spaetzel was able to devote time to investigations when he became detective bureau commander in late 1999.
“When I got promoted to lieutenant, the detective lieutenant retired at about the same time,” Spaetzel said. “I’d already done a lot of investigations, so they put me in charge of the bureau, where we had a good group of officers.”
Spaetzel said he doesn’t recall any one or two cases as the most satisfying — but instead focuses on dealing with people.
“We’ve solved murders, robberies and other incidents through the years, which pleases me,” Spaetzel said. “But no one case is the highlight. The highlight to me is the high-quality people I’ve met in the community and the department through the years. I’ve had people I helped convict threaten me, but I’ve also had people I’ve helped convict call me later and thank me, saying I helped get them straightened out.”
Detective Sgt. Jay Elish has worked with Spaetzel for 27 years. He will take over command of the bureau when current commander, Sgt. Kathy Leasure, succeeds Spaetzel as chief.
“Mark’s always been very forward thinking as a police officer in wanting to get the best for the department and the community.” Elish said. “He was a department liaison and worked with the city to get the new police department facilities done. He also would work at getting the best computers and technology for the department.”
Elish also lauded Spaetzel’s skills as an investigator and administrator. “You can always work with him and sort through issues and facts,” Elish said.
Bay Village Mayor Paul Koomar also praises Spaetzel.
“He’s always done well for the city during my time on City Council, as council president and mayor,” Koomar said. “He has provided good counsel on many things and helped the city as an officer and person through the years, whether it’s reorganizing the department or making sure something is done right.”
Spaetzel credits his wife, Christine, for helping him be a better person and officer.
“She’s all in for my being a police officer and supports me and the department,” Spaetzel said.
Being from and living in neighboring Avon Lake also has helped him in Bay, Spaetzel said.
“They’re both great suburban communities,” Spaetzel said. “There are similarities in the people and being by the lake. We have a good group of cities and police departments in this part of Northeast Ohio who work well together.”
Contact this reporter at assoceditor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
