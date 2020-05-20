NORTH RIDGEVILLE
In what St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church secretary Amy Gaffney described as a “drive-by collection,” three pickup truck loads full of food and supplies, along with $1,500 in donations, were dropped off recently so that North Ridgeville Community Care can continue its mission to help area families during hard times.
“It was wonderful to spend a few minutes with you via social distance protocols and hear how you are doing,” the Rev. George Vrabel wrote in comments to his parishioners posted on the church’s website. “Thank you for the thoughts and prayers for myself and our community. Keep the prayers coming … That one day soon we will be able to worship together.”
According to Gaffney, the fact the church was closed Easter Sunday inspired the donations, which happened on Mother’s Day. She said Vrabel wanted to do something to honor mothers and to honor St. Julie’s commitment to Community Care. As each of the more than 80 cars stopped, Vrabel handed out a carnation along with a copy of the book “Rediscover Jesus.”
Community Care programs include a food pantry, distributing gently used clothing, utility and housing assistance, providing milk and butter to clients, distributing five lunches a week during the summer to school-age children, providing school supplies, distributing Easter and Thanksgiving baskets, and emergency prescription financial assistance. It was founded in 1989 by the late June Yost.
To help Community Care, the church gathers regular donations of food and other items along with biannual monetary collections. Gaffney said the church works with the community service organization to find out what items are needed and makes lists of those items available to parishioners.
